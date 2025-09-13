When does Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 start?

Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 is just around the corner and slated to begin on September 16, 2025. The new update patch notes have also confirmed the arrival of a new twist coming to the Wildcard game mode alongside the Wild Iron event. The highlight of the new season is the release of the Mythical Flatline weapon skin, which also happens to be a reactive cosmetic and contains several fresh animations.This article will highlight the arrival of Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 release date and possible time exploredThe official blog that was released for Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 on the game’s website included several details, including balance changes. However, it did not provide an exact time for when the patch would go live on the servers at the time of writing this article.The in-game battle pass features a countdown timer for every seasonal update. This can be used as a rough reference point to determine the possible release time of the upcoming update. Taking the countdown and previous patch release times into consideration, the Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 patch will likely arrive on all supported platforms on September 16, 2025, at nearly 9:30 pm IST.Also read: Apex Legends Wild Iron Event patch notesIt is important to note that the time mentioned above is not officially confirmed and is a simple estimate. The update time can vary as EA, the publisher of the game, holds the power to make final calls.The new Split 2 update will introduce a fresh battle pass, the new Wild Iron event, and a set of cosmetics including the Mythical Flatline. The theme for this event seems to be inspired by cybernetics and will showcase makeovers for different weapons and legends. The cosmetics will likely be available for purchase through the limited-time event.Fans can check out the official patch notes for more details about the upcoming Season 26 Split 2 update. The latest blog also contains information about brand new Wildcards that would be featured throughout the duration of the Wild Iron event, alongside weapon and character balance changes that could change the game’s entire meta.Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Apex Legends Wild Iron event: New Wildcards, Reward Shop, and moreAll weapon changes in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2When does Apex Legends Season 26 Split 1 end?