  Apex Legends minor update (August 26, 2025): RE-45 nerfs and Evo Harvester changes

Apex Legends minor update (August 26, 2025): RE-45 nerfs and Evo Harvester changes

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 26, 2025 02:34 GMT
Apex Legends patch
Apex Legends gameplay (Image via EA)

A brand-new minor patch has been released for Apex Legends Season 26 on August 26, 2025. Taking notes from the community, the developers have issued a hotfix to change certain features in the game. The RE-45, which is the first Elite weapon to be released in the game, has been promptly nerfed after major backlash from the community. We also have some interesting Evo Harvester updates with this patch.

In this article, we will explore the new Apex Legends minor update for August 26, 2025, in detail. Read below to know more.

All changes made with the Apex Legends minor update for August 26, 2025

As per the official post by Respawn Entertainment, the latest patch notes have incorporated the following changes in the game:

RE-45 Elite

  • Reduced magazine size by 3 at all tiers, including the base tier.
  • Increased horizontal and vertical recoil.
  • Projectile size reduced to match other pistols.
Evo Harvesters on all maps

  • Increased the spawn rate of Evo Harvesters from ~7 to ~10 per map.
  • Reduced the likelihood of multiple Harvesters spawning in a single POI.
RE-45 Elite has arguably been the most oppressive weapon since its release. Featuring a massive magazine with the capacity to burn down squads, the RE-45 went from being one of the least-picked weapons to the most meta weapon in the season.

The developers immediately took notes and, with the latest update, have pushed for some changes that will help improve the weapon balance in the game. The increased recoil and the reduction in magazine size will definitely impact its pick rate, and these changes might lead to some players switching out the RE-45 for other traditional SMGs like the R-99 or C.A.R.

Furthermore, to ensure fairness and help improve competitive integrity, the devs have also increased the spawn rate of Evo Harvesters across the map. With the new Rank POI Draft system, concentrated spawns of Evo Harvesters would provide unfair advantages to certain squads. To help counter that, these Harvesters have now been spread out across different POIs, and the likelihood of multiple Harvesters spawning in a given region has been reduced by a certain margin.

All in all, the latest Apex Legends minor update is definitely a step in the right direction, and we expect Respawn and EA to continue pushing out such updates to improve the gameplay experience of players.

