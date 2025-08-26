Apex Legends minor update (August 26, 2025): RE-45 nerfs and Evo Harvester changes

A brand-new minor patch has been released for Apex Legends Season 26 on August 26, 2025. Taking notes from the community, the developers have issued a hotfix to change certain features in the game. The RE-45, which is the first Elite weapon to be released in the game, has been promptly nerfed after major backlash from the community. We also have some interesting Evo Harvester updates with this patch.In this article, we will explore the new Apex Legends minor update for August 26, 2025, in detail. Read below to know more. All changes made with the Apex Legends minor update for August 26, 2025As per the official post by Respawn Entertainment, the latest patch notes have incorporated the following changes in the game:RE-45 EliteReduced magazine size by 3 at all tiers, including the base tier. Increased horizontal and vertical recoil. Projectile size reduced to match other pistols. Evo Harvesters on all mapsIncreased the spawn rate of Evo Harvesters from ~7 to ~10 per map. Reduced the likelihood of multiple Harvesters spawning in a single POI.Read more: Apex Season 26: 5 best weapons to use after the updateRE-45 Elite has arguably been the most oppressive weapon since its release. Featuring a massive magazine with the capacity to burn down squads, the RE-45 went from being one of the least-picked weapons to the most meta weapon in the season.The developers immediately took notes and, with the latest update, have pushed for some changes that will help improve the weapon balance in the game. The increased recoil and the reduction in magazine size will definitely impact its pick rate, and these changes might lead to some players switching out the RE-45 for other traditional SMGs like the R-99 or C.A.R. Furthermore, to ensure fairness and help improve competitive integrity, the devs have also increased the spawn rate of Evo Harvesters across the map. With the new Rank POI Draft system, concentrated spawns of Evo Harvesters would provide unfair advantages to certain squads. To help counter that, these Harvesters have now been spread out across different POIs, and the likelihood of multiple Harvesters spawning in a given region has been reduced by a certain margin. Check out: New Apex Legends bug removes all movement restrictions when using Grand Slam BatAll in all, the latest Apex Legends minor update is definitely a step in the right direction, and we expect Respawn and EA to continue pushing out such updates to improve the gameplay experience of players.For more related news and guides, check out:Apex Legends Season 26: 5 best Legends to use after the updateApex Legends Season 26: 5 best weapons for WildcardApex Season 26 patch notes: Accolades, Legend Amps, Ranked updates, and moreApex Season 26: 5 best Legends for Wildcard