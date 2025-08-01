  • home icon
  Who is Redify? Online community demands "serious investigation" following FaZe Clan war

Who is Redify? Online community demands "serious investigation" following FaZe Clan war

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 01, 2025 07:06 GMT
Who is Redify? Online community demands "serious investigation" following FaZe Clan war
Exploring who Redify is, and what he allegedly did (Image via @Alelnalk1 and @redifyys/X)

Redify, a streamer associated with FaZe Clan, has garnered attention on social media following his actions during the recent clash between Jason "Jasontheween" and Maxwell "Plaqueboymax." Redify is a former Valorant professional player who also goes by the aliases "Red" and "Jet." According to his Twitch, Instagram, and X bios, Redify is currently Jasontheween's manager.

The online personality also maintains an active Twitch channel, where he occasionally hosts Just Chatting, Valorant, Minecraft, Rematch, Roblox, and Rocket League livestreams. As of this writing, he boasts 17,410 followers and averages 579 viewers, putting him in the top 0.1% of streamers on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.

A brief overview of Redify&#039;s Twitch channel and livestreaming statistics (Image via twitchtracker.com/redify)
A brief overview of Redify's Twitch channel and livestreaming statistics (Image via twitchtracker.com/redify)

On July 31, 2025, Jasontheween's group, which Redify was a part of, waged a FaZe Clan war against Plaqueboymax's associates. Several moments from the tussle have surfaced on social media platforms such as X and TikTok. However, Redify's actions during the livestreams have drawn criticism from the online community.

X user @Alelnalk1 shared a post on Jasontheween's official X Community, NMS HUB, demanding a "serious investigation" into the streamer's alleged actions. They wrote:

"ngl we need to do a serious investigation on redify after this 😭😭"
According to another X user, Redify allegedly bought a propane tank while fireworks were being set off:

"ran up to the crib with a propane tank while fireworks was goin off" X user @Lui2Smoove wrote.

X user @Luhtypa_V8z seemed to corroborate what the aforementioned netizen posted by writing:

"yo he rlly was bringing propane tanks he was rlly tryn kill ppl td😭" X user @Luhtypa_V8z posted.
Meanwhile, one community member believed that the streamer might get "arrested":

"He might deada** get arrested after this😭" X user @ravenshakk commented.

Furthermore, in a video shared by FaZe Clan's official X account, Redify was seen breaking a house's glass window.

"He treat this s**t like we're born in Iraq" - Plaqueboymax voices frustration with Redify following FaZe Clan war with Jasontheween

On the same day (July 31, 2025), a 26-second video from Plaqueboymax's livestream was shared on X, in which he expressed his frustration with Redify's actions. While claiming that he got "triggered" by what the latter did during the FaZe Clan war, the 22-year-old said:

"Bro, this Redify n***a, bro, he dead trigger me. I'm not going to lie. He triggered me. This n***a triggered me, bro. He treat this s**t like we're born in Iraq. That should be blowing my s**t. I dead got to wedgie this n***a before I die! I got to get a wedgie off on this n***a, I'm not going to lie. I've got to get a wedgie off on this n***a, oh, my gosh!"
As of this writing, Redify has not responded to Plaqueboymax's remarks.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

