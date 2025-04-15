Who is SayNoToRage? Twitch unbans streamer after four years following alleged sexual misconduct scandal

Twitch streamer “SayNoToRage,” who also goes by Lono, is back on Twitch after he was banned for four years amidst sexual misconduct allegations. Six women had come forward against the streamer and claimed he had conducted himself inappropriately with them in 2020. SayNoToRage issued an apology in a now-deleted video, claiming he took away “memories and events” from people.

He was one of many content creators accused of harassment at the time during the MeToo movement. On June 24, 2020, Twitch issued an update to the community, saying:

“We want to provide an update on our investigations into the recent allegations of sexual abuse and harassment involving Twitch streamers and actions we’re taking. We are reviewing each case that has come to light as quickly as possible, while ensuring appropriate due diligence as we assess these serious allegations. “

After initially apologizing for his actions, he posted a follow-up video. On July 2, 2020, the streamer denied the allegations in a now-deleted video. He also deleted his X account and rebranded on YouTube to Reforge Gaming. The streamer was eventually unbanned on April 14, 2025.

What were the allegations against SayNoToRage?

On June 20, 2020, multiple individuals issued statements against SayNoToRage. Twitch streamer “JewelsVerne,” was one of the content creators who spoke out against the content creator, saying:

“I just wanted to play TLOU and now all I can think about is the time I played an entire card game with a notable streamer's hand on my thigh the whole time and was then basically asked for sex oh and it was Lono so there you all go.”

Twitch streamer Jessica “SheSnaps” also posted her statements in a blog post, where she said:

“When we sat on the bus together, that’s when things crossed a major line for me. The little things here and there may seem insignificant but paired with the weird behaviors and body language and the fact that it was dark on the bus, it really stuck out to me and made me feel incredibly uncomfortable.”

The accused streamer sent a 38-page document to Business Insider, which denied the allegations, but it was never made public. He moved to YouTube and moved away from the Destiny 2 community. However, he is covering Marathon, a game made by the same developer.

