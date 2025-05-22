Who is Wesbtw? Kick streamer receives backlash for faking HIV/AIDS diagnosis

Kick streamer Wes "Wesbtw" has become the centre of controversy after faking a diagnosis of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) contraction during a broadcast on Kick. The American streamer residing in Thailand is a regular content creator on the Stake-backed website, often hosting IRL and Slots & Casino broadcasts.

During one such broadcast on Kick, the streamer was seen opening up a document from a clinic showcasing his supposed test results for a variety of STDs, including Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), Syphilis, and HIV.

Soon after reading the results, which showcased him as supposedly having tested positive for HIV, the Kick streamer immediately ended the broadcast. However, soon after, he returned to livestreaming on Kick after twelve hours and revealed that he had faked his results as part of a "bit."

Kick streamer Wesbtw reveals how he faked his HIV/AIDS test result

In a subsequent broadcast, Wesbtw revealed that after he revealed the fake test results as part of a "silly bit," he had received hundreds of direct messages, with some individuals even supposedly calling his mother. He further admitted that he had asked someone to edit his test results to falsely portray himself as being afflicted with the STD.

Talking about how he managed to fake the test results, Wesbtw explained:

"Holy sh**, I can't believe everyone believed me. I'll show you the real test. So, I got Nyra to edit it, and I was like, okay, chat always just seems to be able to get HIV from f**king randos here. So, let's roll with it one time. The plan was to let it simmer for twenty-four full hours but I look up after twelve f**king hours and everything is f**ked. Like, I have hundreds of DMs from everyone. Like everyone's panicking. So, I'm like, okay, I can't keep this bit going on this longer."

Then, Wesbtw showcased the supposed original test from the clinic, which he claimed was the "real thing." He also read the email, which contained a PDF of the test result. Both the email itself and the PDF stated that he had tested negative for HIV.

Wesbtw then claimed that he had contemplated going further with the bit and having intercourse with sex workers on stream under the pretense that he had the STD and that he was a "super spreader," but had decided to abandon the idea:

"I'm officially the AIDS guy, I even thought, like what if we don't expose it and I just become the AIDS streamer and then I'm just going to start IRL streaming of me raw dogging hookers and then convince everyone, chat, that I'm just giving everyone HIV, that I'm a super spreader."

In other news, Kick star Adin Ross has claimed that Twitch streamer Jayvontay "SoLLUMINATI" will be shifting platforms and will begin streaming on Kick after the latter's second ban on Twitch.

