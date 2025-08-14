  • home icon
  Who is Xenathewitch? Controversial streamer's career explored as she gets arrested on livestream

Who is Xenathewitch? Controversial streamer's career explored as she gets arrested on livestream

By Vishnu Menon
Published Aug 14, 2025 18:42 GMT
Xenathewitch recently had a run in with the law (Image via YouTube/Lana)
Xenathewitch recently had a run in with the law (Image via YouTube/Lana)

Amaris "Xenathewitch" is recognized for her chaotic and controversial Kick streams. She is often associated with the platform's edgier persona, attracting attention through confrontations and on-camera drama. Her streams usually take place in the "Just Chatting" and IRL sections of Kick. Most recently, she participated in Ice Poseidon's streamer Scavenger Hunt.

This, however, led to both a police arrest and suspension from Kick. For context, on August 10, 2025, Xenathewitch was seen firing paintball shots at civilians during Ice Poseidon's event. Three days later, clips of her arrest surfaced online. Texas police later issued a statement, saying:

"She wanted you to know that she's basically going to go to the judge tonight. That could take anywhere between, like, seven to maybe 18 hours. It's just going to depend on how busy the jail is, okay?.."
Since the day of her arrest, her Kick channel has displayed a "404" error message, indicating a possible ban from the platform. YouTuber Dolan Dark reported on the incident, noting that Xenathewitch's likely ban will last nearly a millennium, according to Kick:

"For her involvement in this, Kick ended up suspending her for 999 years, the ban expiring in 3024."

Currently, she has over 40,000 followers on the website, with an average viewership of 385 viewers per stream.

Looking at some of Xenathewitch's controversial Kick moments over the years

In October 2024, Xenathewitch faced a three-day suspension for tying up an associate of hers, streamer MariaFort, after the latter had an emotional episode, threatening to leave the country.

Earlier that year, in January, clips of her assaulting a fellow streamer, HeelMike, went viral online. Her outrage was reportedly due to Mike disposing of her personal belongings in a pool.

Then, in May 2024, she fell off a moving car in a previous edition of Ice Poseidon's Scavenger Hunt. Another notable incident during this particular edition saw her vandalizing other contestants' vehicles after getting disqualified from the event.

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

