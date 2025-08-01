Who is Yonna Jenkins? YourRAGE's "caretaker's" career explored

Up-and-coming streamer Yonna Jenkins has recently been gaining traction for appearing alongside FaZe Clan's Josh &quot;YourRAGE&quot; as his caretaker. Notably, in June 2025, Josh underwent a double knee surgery to address persistent issues with both knees. Now, the streamer is in a recovery process, attending physiotherapy sessions and regularly streaming again.Yonna became part of YourRAGE's recent broadcasts, specifically since July 29, 2025, and in her opening stream, she tap danced and introduced herself:&quot;Hi everybody, it's me, big Jenkins. You guys already know who it is, I'm Yonna Jenkins, and I tap dance.&quot; (Timestamp - 0:34)She also explained how she'd be taking care of Josh during this time:&quot;I'm gonna be the best caretaker you've ever laid your eyes on. YourRAGE, I'm going to take care of you.&quot; (Timestamp - 1:24)The two then walked down memory lane, looking back at Yonna Jenkins's Streamer University appearances and her TikTok catalog.As of this writing, she has about 162,000 followers on Twitch and streams with an average viewership of 1,500 viewers. Based on records, her streaming career kicked off with Streamer University, and since then, Jenkins has been on a relatively consistent broadcasting streak.Most of her work involves IRL streaming, but she's also no stranger to the occasional Minecraft or Roblox gameplay.Yonna Jenkins and YourRAGE paint togetherThe third consecutive Yonna Jenkins-YourRAGE collaboration happened on July 31, when the two streamers decided to have a &quot;girls' night.&quot;The stream had a whopping 30,000 people tuning in on average and peaked at 53,812 live viewers.Viewership inflated as soon as Josh and Yonna reacted to the chaos that unfolded at the Los Angeles FaZe House, in an event dubbed the &quot;FaZe War.&quot;Apart from reactions, the two painted caricatures of each other in ways the chatbox found hilarious.Besides the collaborations, Yonna genuinely seems to play the caretaker part, as she even drove YourRAGE to his therapy sessions and continually offered him support whenever needed.