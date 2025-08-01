Jasontheween vs Plaqueboymax FaZe Clan war: What exactly happened?

FaZe Clan has kicked off another round of &quot;war&quot; within its ranks. The chaos began on July 29, 2025, unexpectedly, after Jasontheween was seemingly influenced by his fellow teammate, Jerry &quot;Silky's&quot; chatbox to jokingly make an X post under Jerry's username, confirming his relationship with his rumored partner, Ryah. Silky, oblivious to what transpired, was met with shock as he returned to his setup.Jasontheween, who took advantage of Jerry's unlocked desktop to make the post, hid behind his fellow Clan member's door as he entered, and tried to carefully exit as he walked past. Silky noticed Jason's exit and pursued him, but the latter managed to get away.The situation intensified with Plaqueboymax's entry. Before Jerry could delete the post Jason made, Max screenshotted it and posted it on his X page:&quot;I am officially retiring my jersey... Me and Ryah are officially dating... 7/29/2025.&quot;Ultimately, Max followed suit, finding yet another unlocked desktop belonging to his fellow Clan member. Here, Max impersonated Silky on X and posted the following message:&quot;I love tortas.&quot;Silky confronts Max (Image via 8minusone/YouTube)After a while, Silky branched off to continue his search for Jason. Max then fortified his streaming headquarters, locking the doors so Silky could not get back in. This forced Jerry to take the long way, as he found himself an entry by climbing onto Max's balcony.Jason, who had been with Max, got caught as the latter hid in another room.Silky pinned Jasontheween on the floor, getting his revenge (Image via JasonTheWeen News/YouTube)At this point, Silky encountered Plaqueboymax and the two butted heads. Ultimately, the drama intensified to a point where Max and his associates got into it with Silky in a water fight.All these events set the stage for July 31, 2025, when the &quot;war&quot; reached its peak.July 31, 2025: FaZe's Jasontheween teams up with Silky against PlaqueboymaxIn a twist of events following the previous night’s water fight, during which FaZe Silky’s cameraman, Lazer, was caught in the crossfire and water‑boarded by Plaqueboymax and his &quot;5Star&quot; associates, Jason and Silky allied. Jason explained that his support for Lazer was the primary reason for standing with Silky:&quot;('I need to know where you stand Jay,' said Silky) I'm not gonna lie, bro, me and Lazer, we've been through a lot, I've known him for like three, four years. He slid for me, so it's only right man, it's only right if I slide for him ('Cinematic... Now it's NMSLG again').&quot;Now, under the NMSLG banner (a combination of Jason and Silky's community names, NMS and SLG), the two vowed to avenge Lazer and waged war against Plaqueboymax and his 5Star community.Jason, Arky, Edward So, and more, along with Silky's entourage, planned their attack, discussing potentially &quot;nuking&quot; Max's streaming headquarters, dubbed the &quot;Pink House.&quot;July 31, 2025: The war reaches its peakA notable start to the chaos was when Max and his 5Star associates, including D Lou, his brother Nick, and more, broke down Jasontheween's room door.While this was happening, Jason stood firm behind the door, donning a &quot;Method Man&quot; superhero costume, a concept conjured up within his community.As the door opened, Max, dressed in all black, stood face to face with Jason in a cinematic scene. Soon enough, considering NMS's lack of manpower at the moment, Jason's associate, Edward, was taken hostage.FaZe's Jasontheween screams as Edward So becomes a hostage (Images via plaqueboymax/YouTube)Jason managed to slip away, fleeing the scene. Considering Silky had not appeared yet, the Vietnamese-American streamer was left to his own devices. Max and his crew then circled back to Jason's room, commandeered his closet, and stole props from his streaming setup. While this was happening, Max asked some of his crew members to secure the Pink House, anticipating Jason's attack:&quot;Yo, who's back at the Pink House? I need somebody to go secure.&quot; (Timestamp - 8:55)The gang then took the collective initiative to head back to the Pink House. Jason, who was walking around the building premises, shattered a glass window, then promptly left the scene. To get back, Max visited his fellow Clan member's room again, this time with even more malicious intent. The streamer proceeded to break two monitors and lay wreckage to Jasontheween's setup.Jasontheween's shattered monitor after Plaqueboymax's rampage (Image via @yoxics/X)Silky enters the FaZe clan warThe tides turned following Silky and SLG's entry. Before this, Max and Jason devolved into breaking each other's setups, and so far, 5Star seemed to have the upper hand.Silky and his manpower seemed to overwhelm certain Plaqueboymax associates, and soon after, a whole group wrestling match took place between the two groups.The two groups tussle on the grass (Image via plaqueboymax/YouTube)The groups then retreated to their setups. Jason reviewed his vandalized room. The damage included broken windows and a shattered door, extensive spray paint defacement throughout the room, and the complete destruction of his streaming setup.As the review took place, rocks flew through the window, shattering glass. While this happened, members of NMSLG exclaimed:&quot;Oh, sh*t! They're throwin' rocks. Oh! ('They're wild for that bro').&quot;NMSLG took offense and retaliated by returning to the Pink House, where they spray-painted the exterior, launched color bombs and firecrackers, and shattered the glass windows. The official FaZe Clan page later reposted a clip of the incident with the caption:&quot;WE’RE GETTING EVICTED 🥀💔&quot;Looking at the aftermath of FaZe Clan's warNMSLG celebrates following the FaZe war (Images via Jasontheween News/YouTube)Overall, after the dust settled, Max reminded his viewers that the collective would continue to remain close, as he showed love for his fellow FaZe members:&quot;We are brothers at the end of the day, ni**a. Please chill, ni**a. No hate farms. Ni**as broke ni**as sh*t, ni**as broke our sh*t, that's just how it goes. Please don't send no hate to nobody, Iove these ni**as okay?&quot;In other news, Jasontheween has officially announced the upcoming FaZe Summer Camp event, describing it as an exciting initiative that will feature streamers living together in two lake houses.