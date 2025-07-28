Why was Alinity banned from Twitch? Reason explored

Twitch partner Natalia &quot;Alinity&quot; has been active on the platform since 2016. From online feuds with the likes of PewDiePie and xQc, to viral collaborations with fellow streamers Mizkif and Nmplol, she has cemented her position as a well-known figure in the streaming community. However, on July 27, 2025, she was struck with a ban, causing the content from her channel to be &quot;removed.&quot;As of this writing, her channel page displays the following message:&quot;Content from this channel has been removed at the request of the copyright holder.&quot;Reports indicate that the suspension occurred during a &quot;90 Day Fiancé&quot; watch party. For context, 90 Day Fiancé primarily airs on the TLC network, and Alinity's use of the show as streaming content may have led to her second DMCA ban.Streamer Bans, an automated tracker that monitors Twitch streamer suspensions, notes that this is Natalia's fourth ban since July 2019.Based on her streaming stats, the July 27 stream lasted around an hour, which is unusual considering her other broadcasts typically have at least a four-hour runtime.As of this writing, Alinity has not released a statement regarding the ban, and Twitch has yet to confirm when the suspension will be revoked.Not the first time Alinity has faced a copystrike suspension on TwitchIn April 2024, Twitch issued a copyright strike against Alinity after she streamed another reality TV show live with her audience, applying the DMCA rules.This, interestingly, required the 37-year-old to attend &quot;Copyright School&quot; to get the account back up and running. She publicly shared that Twitch sent her an email telling her she’d be &quot;copy-struck,&quot; and that she must finish the learning module to remove the strike.Twitch's guidelines state that &quot;a user will be considered a repeat infringer if they accrue three copyright strikes,&quot; which in turn would lead to an indefinite suspension or account termination.In other news, Twitch’s updated terms of service prohibit streamers from offering a &quot;degraded experience,&quot; such as reducing video quality compared to other platforms, or actively promoting live streams from its rivals.