Why was French streamer Squeezie temporarily banned from Twitch?

French streamer and YouTuber Lucas &quot;Squeezie&quot; was recently banned from Twitch for a short period. The 29-year-old's temporary ban from the Amazon-owned platform came just two weeks before the start of his much hyped GP Explorer 3 F4 racing series. Notably, this forms his first ban on the platform.Squeezie had supposedly been banned due to a copyright infringement issue during a Counter-Strike live event hosted on his Twitch channel. The ban was enforced on September 20, 2025, during his &quot;GENTLE MATES vs PARIVISION- Starladder StarSeries 19 Fall 2025 Main Event&quot; livestream, and lasted for only 33 minutes before the streamer was unbanned. His Twitch channel is now restored and accessible to viewers.What is the upcoming GP Explorer 3 F4 racing series hosted by Squeezie?Squeezie is all set to host the third iteration of his GP Explorer F4 racing series, with the event making a comeback after a year-long hiatus. The event has drawn over a million live viewers in its past two iterations. This time, twenty-four streamers divided across twelve teams will compete against each other on the racing track to win. The event will be held over two days, as per the details given by the French streamer. It will premiere on October 4, 2025, and will conclude on October 5, 2025. Details about the teams, the participants, as well as the platform where the event will be livestreamed can be found here.In other news, OTK (One True King) co-founder Matthew &quot;Mizkif&quot; was recently banned from Twitch during a live broadcast over his comments about Charlie Kirk's death. The streamer had been collaborating with Alexandra and Andrea Botez for a sponsored livestream when the ban was enforced. The streamer also contacted a Twitch staff member to discuss the details of his suspension, discovering that he had been banned for a week for his comments.