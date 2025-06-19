Wilbur Soot announces his return to making videos on YouTube more than a year after abuse allegations

Minecraft YouTuber Wilbur Soot has announced that he will be returning to making videos on YouTube, effectively ending his hiatus from content creation. In late February 2024, the British YouTuber was accused by a former partner, Shelby Shubble, of engaging in physical abuse during their time together.

Now, in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on June 19, 2025, Wilbur Soot has addressed these allegations, while also disclosing what his new content would be. He stated:

"There's been a lot of different clashing labels and opinions about me on the internet over the past year. The loudest of which on both sides of the fence have been quite unhealthy, stemming from accusations made about me from just over a year ago."

He continued:

"Look, I'm not here to drop any bombshells. I don't want to reopen any old discussions, I responded to the situation in February of last year, and I still stand by everything I said in that statement..."

"Labels attributed to me by social media are not true": Wilbur Soot addresses abuse controversy from last year in new video

YouTuber Wilbur Soot had gained popularity owing to his participation in Dream SMP, a former Minecraft multiplayer server run by Minecraft YouTuber Dream, which had become the go-to for Minecraft content creators like Soot. He currently holds over 5.47 million subscribers on YouTube.

However, his long-time partner, Shelby Shubble, later accused him of physical abuse. This included his allegedly repeatedly biting her despite her asking him not to, and also allegedly doing it in areas of her body where it would not be visible to concerned third parties, such as her legs.

Now, regarding this, Wilbur Soot has stated that he does feel comfortable discussing details of his private life and relationship online, to provide the same clarity to his viewers that he has attempted to provide to his friends and family about his relationship with Shelby Shubble.

He explained:

"And I know some people are still looking for clarity, especially nowadays, where personal transparency is more common amongst content creators than it's ever been before. However, this clarity, the clarity I've offered to my close friends and my family, would mean publicly sharing deeply personal parts of my private life, and my relationships with the internet. I've never been comfortable doing that, and I don't believe that should be the cost of being understood. All I can say is that the labels that have been attributed to me by social media are not true."

Further in the video, Wilbur Soot talked about the content he will be creating on YouTube in the future:

"Well, I am coming back to making YouTube videos; however, I'm probably done with Minecraft for the time being. Sorry. I also thought instead of publishing it on this channel, I would instead move my content onto my old channel, which I made in 2017... This new old channel is the only channel currently solely run and controlled by me. This is something I've had planned for a few years now. "

