"Will be there to make fun of you": Ethan Klein says he will forever remain "vindictive" towards IDubbbz and Anisa Jomha

H3 Podcast host and YouTuber Ethan Klein recently talked about how he intends to behave towards YouTubers Ian &quot;IDubbbz&quot; and his wife, Anisa Jomha, if the pair were to hit &quot;rock bottom&quot; in the future. Ethan Klein has been on a warpath against the Jomhas ever since iDubbbz released a Content Cop video critiquing him, featuring Twitch political commentator and Klein's rival, Hasan &quot;HasanAbi.&quot;During an episode of the H3 Podcast on September 13, 2025, Ethan Klein's wife, Hila Klein, read aloud a message about Ian and Anisa Jomha sent in by a viewer alongside a $50 donation, stating:&quot;He's saying the environment they've created around them is just gonna continue self-destruct, which I totally agree.&quot;Reacting to this, Ethan Klein stated:&quot;And I am here for every second of it, and when you're like, we're at rock bottom, there's no reason that anybody should be making fun of us, you're just kicking us when we're at rock bottom, we have nothing left, we have nothing to give, nobody's paying attention, I will be there. I will be there to f**king make fun of you, to sh** on you, to ground you deeper into the ground. I will never forgive you, I will never forget, and I am going to be vindictive about you both forever.&quot;&quot;When it comes to Anisa, I'm a raging misogynist&quot;: Ethan Klein tells Anisa Jomha to &quot;go back to the kitchen&quot;Ethan Klein and iDubbbz have had a lot of back-and-forth in the past months since their conflict began, with Klein expressing his belief that the pair will eventually split. In the same episode of the H3 Podcast, Ethan Klein also conveyed a message directed at Anisa Jomha, asking her to go back to the kitchen and to stop sharing her thoughts online through X posts.Telling Anisa Jomha to let iDubbbz continue streaming to &quot;130 people&quot; in a clip from the H3 Podcast episode uploaded to X, Klein stated:&quot;Yeah, go back in the kitchen, stop trying to share your thoughts, okay? Nobody cares, girly, let your dumbf**k husband attempt to stream to 130 people. When it comes to Anisa, I'm a raging misogynist.&quot;In other news, YouTube star Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; recently visited Louisiana State University during his time in Baton Rouge on the 17th day of his ongoing tour of the United States.