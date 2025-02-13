"Women characters equals DEI"— Squeex makes fun of Asmongold's audience for criticizing Split Fiction's two female protagonists

Streamers "Raj" Squeex and Zack "Asmongold" have not been on the best terms throughout their Twitch careers. Recently, during the live PlayStation State of Play event, the former pulled up Asmongold's chatbox right when the trailer for Split Fiction dropped. For those unaware, it's a game developed by Hazelight Studios, the creators of A Way Out. In the chatbox, the streamer was met with a bunch of "DEI" accusations.

DEI stands for "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion". In this context, Asmongold viewers used the term to highlight the game's inclusion of two female leads. In their eyes, it seemed like a move made just for the sake of equality, and perhaps to send some sort of message.

Although reluctant at first, after some motivation from his audience, Squeex pulled up Asmongold's chat. As he had expected, he noticed multiple "DEI" messages on there. In reaction, he mocked these viewers, suggesting their thought processes are far too simple:

"Women characters equals DEI, welcome to an episode of Where's Women (Laughs)"

The streamer seemingly found the situation hilarious, especially because he had initially anticipated this outcome from the Asmongold community. He then pointed out the absurdity of the situation, which was preceded by some more sarcastic mockery.

"(Mockingly) When I see women on my screen, I have three little letters I can type... Look, It's crazy. It's crazy!"

Revisiting Squeex's thoughts on Asmongold

Squeex laughs at Asmongold's chatbox after noticing multiple "DEI" messages (Image via Squeex/Twitch)

On January 29, 2025, a clip of Squeex referring to Asmongold as a "f***ing idiot" gained attention on social media. This comment was made after Asmongold's controversial remarks about immigrants being deported from the U.S.

In reaction to the streamer's comments, fellow streamer Felix "xQc" defended Asmongold, suggesting that people were unfairly targeting him. Raj reacted to this, claiming that xQc is blowing things out of proportion:

"So in X's reality, he's like there's some f**king Game Of Thrones sh*t going on, like the politics, the backstabbing... but in reality... Asmon says something stupid and I say 'F**k that guy' because he's saying something stupid. Am I crazy?"

Asmongold is known for his critical takes on video games, often discouraging left-leaning or "woke" game developments.

Squeex previously mocked Asmongold's complaints about "woke" video games. He sarcastically suggested that such games are necessary; otherwise, Asmongold would lack content for his YouTube channel.

