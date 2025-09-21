"Would be a dream godsend for us": Destiny talks of the Trump administration "taking out people like" HasanAbi 

Twitch streamer Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; has shut down the possibility of fellow Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; being his &quot;ally&quot; during a recent livestream. Destiny claimed that the Turkish-American formed the &quot;controlled opposition&quot; that would end up hurting their own side, the liberals, instead of the republicans.Rejecting HasanAbi as a potential ally and talking about how action by the Trump administration against the streamer would be a &quot;godsend,&quot; Destiny stated:&quot;Just as a heads-up, any dipsh** on my subreddit that's talking about how Hasan is like an ally now, and we need to unite or whatever bullsh**. No. The Trump admin taking out people like this would be a dream godsend for us. People like Hasan are... the controlled opposition the liberals have to deal with relating to the republican party.&quot;&quot;People like Hasan are a godsend to the conservative movement&quot;: Destiny shuts down possibility of him and HasanAbi being alliesDestiny and HasanAbi, both left-leaning political commentators, are known to share a tumultuous history. The two, despite having somewhat similar political ideologies, are often seen locking horns online and engaging in back-and-forths through their livestreams.Destiny recently got his channel demonetized on YouTube. Although no official reason has been confirmed, the demonetization came soon after his appearance on Piers Morgan's YouTube show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, in which he refused to condemn the killing of Charlie Kirk.Responding to HasanAbi's reaction to his demonetization, Destiny stated:&quot;They would never ever seriously come after or harm any of Hasan's platform because people like Hasan are a godsend to the conservative movement because they represent zero threat whatsoever to the republican party, 'cause they're politically completely and utterly ineffective, and the only people that they can manage to do is damage their side... Tankies, ML, socialists, these guys never hurt republicans because the only bad thing they'll say about republicans will be a both-sides argument.&quot;On the other hand, Twitch streamer Stable Ronaldo recently called out those associating fellow streamer and FaZe Clan member Jason &quot;Jasontheween&quot; with the developments surrounding singer-songwriter David &quot;D4vd&quot; after the deceased body of a female was found in the latter's Tesla.