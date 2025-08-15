Xenathewitch reportedly faces several years in jail and $10k fine after shooting individual with paintball gun

Streamer Xenathewitch was recently hit with both a Kick ban and a police arrest following an incident that took place during Ice Poseidon's Scavenger Hunt IRL event. During it, Xena walked around public areas with a loaded paintball gun, hunting down her fellow streamers. That being said, some shots reportedly flew at bystanders, and this controversy led to her being taken into custody.A police officer involved in the situation shared a message on behalf of the streamer soon after the arrest, mentioning that she would appear before a judge:&quot;She wanted you to know that she's basically going to go to the judge tonight. That could take anywhere between, like, seven to maybe 18 hours. It's just going to depend on how busy the jail is, okay?..&quot;On August 14, 2025, a Fox 7 news report detailed the incident and spoke of a potential jail sentence for Xenathewitch:&quot;Kick livestreamer, Xenathewitch, could be facing jail time after she was caught using a paintball gun to shoot a random person at Ladybird Lake.&quot;The streamer was reportedly arrested for &quot;intentionally causing bodily injury and deadly conduct,&quot; and had a warrant for her arrest. Depending on legal proceedings, Xena could be incarcerated for several years:&quot;She could face several years in prison and a $10,000 fine.&quot;Xenathewitch's Kick account banned for nearly a milleniumCommentary YouTuber Dolan Dark reviewed the story as part of the &quot;Slop Live&quot; series on his second channel, Dolan Darker. Here, he mentioned how Xenathewitch seemingly had no remorse for the bystanders at risk during the paintball shooting.During the video, a clip of Xena saying that she didn't care about the civilians in the picture was displayed:&quot;('That's a real worker you almost shot at,' said Xena's streaming associate) I don't give a f**k.&quot;The YouTuber also mentioned that she is now banned from Kick, a platform often recognized for its relatively lenient content policies, for 999 years, essentially equating to a permanent suspension:&quot;For he involvement in this, Kick ended up suspending her channel for 999 years, the ban expiring in 3024.&quot;In another ban incident, Xena was suspended in October 2024 after she forcefully tied up a person during a live broadcast.