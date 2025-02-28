  • home icon
  • xQc advocates ban against those playing "for fun" in competitive games' ranked mode

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Feb 28, 2025 07:53 GMT
xQc rants about people playing for fun in games (Image via xQc/Twitch)

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" ranted about players who play "for fun" in competitive games' ranked mode and has garnered significant traction for it. During a recent Marvel Rivals Kick livestream, the French-Canadian personality stated that players looking to have fun in competitive games should stick to the Quick Play mode.

xQc went on to explain what players can expect when they join his team in-game, saying:

"Video games are fun when you play them for fun. There is a game mode that is designed for fun - Quick Play. Don't come into my games expecting to have some fun. I don't give a f**k, pu**y! I don't care about your fun, b**ch!"
Furthermore, the former Overwatch pro advocated for a ban against those who play for fun in ranked games:

"You should get banned if you're trying to have fun. If you play ranked in order to have fun, you should be disabled from playing ever again! You are playing to win the game, that's the whole point! You're playing to win! Oh, my god! I don't believe people don't understand that. People that play ranked can only have fun by winning."
Netizens on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit had a lot to say about the content creator's opinions, with some agreeing with him.

"cant say i disagree. winning is fun for some people. probably most people," Redditor u/vinnie1134 wrote.
"I mean, as someone who likes to play / grind ranked. I kinda agree, Nothing more annoying than people that dont care to win and only want to one trick or play 1 role. Unless you are EXTREMELY good at that one role or character," Redditor u/BLAZEDbyCASH commented.
"if you disagree with this take don't f**king play ranked, I don't ever want you on my team," Redditor u/xvareon23 remarked.
"I play ranked to ragebait people like XQC," Redditor u/Melleyene stated.
What is xQc's rank in Marvel Rivals?

During a livestream on February 24, 2025, xQc achieved the Eternity rank in Marvel Rivals. Eternity is the highest rank that players can achieve in the title. However, there is a category above Eternity known as "One Above All," which includes the top 500 Eternity players.

In addition to Felix, FPS veterans Michael "Shroud" and Tyson "TenZ" are both Eternity-ranked Marvel Rivals streamers.

