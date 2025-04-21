xQc announces F1 stream where he will be driving with popular Red Bull Racing driver

On April 21, 2025, popular Kick and Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" announced that he would be hosting an F1 stream soon. He is expected to collaborate with fellow streamer Deansocool and professional Japanese racing driver Yuki Tsunoda, who represents Red Bull. The Twitch streamer said that the three-hour stream will be a private driving session.

Ad

xQc further stated that it will feature an F4 track experience. He said:

"The stream that I would do for F1 with the F1 driver, Yuki. I hope that is still happening. It would be a private lesson and would be for three hours. And it would have an F4, whatever that is. We would be able to do an actual lap and drive on the track, one lap each."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

xQc will be doing multiple IRL streams at the F1 Miami Grand Prix

Felix has gained immense popularity for his IRL streams over the years. He has collaborated with various fellow streamers and is also known for his performance in the Sidemen Charity Football matches.

In his recent stream, he announced that he will be hosting multiple IRL streams during the F1 Miami Grand Prix, which will be hosted in May 2025. xQc stated:

Ad

"Just F1 coming up. Couple things, couple things. It will be really tight in early May. I think it's like a two or three-day thing. So, for F1, it will be like two or three IRLs. It's hard because, because of the setting, it his hard get like a lot of hours like, to do stuff. Like, a tight schedule. We should have like a couple hours for like sim racing with a pro driver...We can do a full garage tour, like inside the garage or whatever. We could stream all of it."

Ad

Ad

In other news, xQc announced his official Marvel Rivals Invitational, which will carry a $250k prize pool and feature several streamers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandita Kala Nandita Kala is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Streamer content. After graduating from university with a master's degree in Mass Communication, she opted for a career in journalism. Since then, she has written for various organizations.



Nandita loved the Super Mario series as a kid, finding great joy in jumping on Goombas and collecting coins. While she prefers single-player experiences these days, she also enjoys playing multiplayer games like the FIFA titles and No Way Out with her friends.



When it comes to streamers, she devotedly follows a lot of them, but Ninja and Pokimane are her favorites.



Nandita's hobbies include photography and making nail art. Know More