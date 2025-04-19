xQc criticizes HasanAbi for defending Twitch streamer Frogan amid iDubbbz's Content Cop drama

Twitch and Kick streamer Félix "xQc" has hit back at political streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" for defending fellow streamer Morgan "Frogan." To those unaware, HasanAbi and Frogan appeared together in YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz's" Content Cop video, which aimed to critique Ethan Klein for his online and offline behavior.

After HasanAbi came to the defense of Frogan as she was receiving criticism online for her appearance within the Content Cop video, xQc stated:

"People watch my stream and they know that it's not something that I do. The fact that I even have to defend myself against... If you don't like this person, you're hating because she's wearing a hijabi. Bro, please, brother. Brother, there is so much to hate in that person. It's hard to find things to like."

"Every clip I've seen of her is like atrocious": xQc blasts HasanAbi for defending Frogan amid the latter's appearance in iDubbbz's Content Cop

To those unaware, HasanAbi and Frogan are well-known critics of Ethan Klein, who was the subject of the Content Cop video. The streamers were present in the introductory segment of the video and were seen repeatedly asking Klein to "wake up."

The presence of Frogan and Hasan in the video was noticed by netizens and content creators alike, with xQc reacting to their cameos in a separate broadcast before as well.

Now, calling out HasanAbi for coming to the defense of Frogan, xQc explained where his dislike for the latter stems from:

"She's unapologetically offensive asking the world not to be offensive. When you pick and choose what groups, what style that people can be offensive to, you already lost in my mind. You don't get to do that."

Despite its popularity, iDubbbz's latest Content Cop has been polarizing viewers online. The video has supposedly received a plethora of dislikes, reportedly surpassing the number of likes it has garnered.

