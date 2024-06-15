Twitch recently released a new community feature called Power-ups, but it seems popular live streamer Felix "xQc" is not a fan. On yesterday's stream, viewers decided to spam the feature, and his stream was quickly filled with emote pop-ups, essentially making it unwatchable. xQc himself was not able to see it and could not initially understand what was going on. Here is how the streamer reacted when a viewer sent him a screenshot of his stream:

"Guys what is happening? Refresh what? Where chat, what happened? I don't see a gosh darned thing. (After looking at a screenshot) What?!? How do you guys see it, I don't see this."

Trending

After this, Felix decided to restart his page on Twitch and seemed quite annoyed when the emotes finally popped up. He promptly reached out to a mod to understand what was happening and started looking at ways to curb the problem:

"Oh s**t! What the f**k! What the f**k is all of that? Yo, Pluto, what the f**k is all that, bro? Check Discord? Dashboard, viewer reward points, and I need to remove that?"

What are the Twitch Power-ups? xQc's stream got swarmed with emote pop-ups after the new feature went live while he was streaming

Expand Tweet

On June 13, Twitch announced the launch of a new set of community interactions on their website called Power-ups. Similar to the previous chat interactions that could be purchased by viewers using channel points in the rewards menu, the new feature is paid and can be used using bits.

Twitch Power-ups have essentially added three features: Message effects (where effects can be added to chat text), Gigantify and emote (add an emote of your choosing) and an On-Screen Celebration feature (which allows viewers to spend bits to send their emotes over the stream for everyone to see).

The update went live while xQc was reacting to some YouTube videos, allowing the audience to spam the On-Screen Celebration feature because its price had not been set by the streamer. When Felix realized what was happening, he consulted a mod and quickly put a stop to it by increasing the bits cost for it.

Timestamp 2:17:48

However, he was quite annoyed when he couldn't make it as high as he wanted:

"Message effect or what, power-ups? I'll put that at what, maybe 100,000? Maximum, 10k? Are you kidding me? Dude, this is insane."

xQc expressed his frustration by cussing on camera:

"Everything is on 10K now, is it better? Oh my god! What the f**k is this man?"

The emote spam on the screen took some time to go down before xQc could start his normal reaction segment again. That said, the price change did end up stopping the issue.