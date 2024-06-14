xQc and AikoBliss: Twitch streamers' relationship explored

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" is one of the most popular figures in the livestreaming and content creation communities. Recently, however, the French-Canadian personality made headlines when he was spotted with fellow Twitch streamer AikoBliss at the NHL Stanley Cup on June 9, 2024.

Since then, the topic of their association has generated a lot of buzz on social media platforms like X and Reddit.

During a livestream on June 13, 2024, AikoBliss responded to those who claimed she was "flirting" with a GTA 5 RP content creator. At this point, the streamer said she had "no desire for anybody else," adding that she "really liked" her boyfriend:

"I don't even know. It's weird. I'm not crushing on Zaceed. No offense to Zaceed. I just really like my boyfriend. I really like my boyfriend. Like, where are people getting these ideas? I quite enjoy him, I have no desire for anybody else. Zero."

AikoBliss described her relationship with xQc as "the best" she had ever had. She elaborated:

"I am very happy. This is the best relationship that I have ever been in in my life. Hands down, when it comes to just caring and having conversations, and no offense to anybody else that I have ever dated, but it's just a really great relationship. It's just a very great relationship, like, very nice. Feels very good, there is no drama."

Readers should note that at the time of writing, xQc had not officially commented on his relationship with AikoBliss.

Timestamp: 00:20:45

When AikoBliss referred to xQc as one of the "softest" and "kindest" individuals she had been in a relationship with

On June 7, 2024, xQc revealed that he was involved in an accident while biking with AikoBliss. Claiming that the latter "almost killed" him, the former Overwatch pro said:

"I was with Aiko biking and... she f**king crashed. She almost killed me. It is what it is. Yeah, we were biking and I was telling her to slow down or whatever because I wanted her to stop. And I think she panicked or whatever and she, like, f**king braked all in, but on a white line, you know?"

The following day, on June 8, 2024, AikoBliss discussed the situation and described xQc as one of the "softest" and "kindest" individuals. She said:

"Bro, if you only knew just how insurmountably soft and sweet, and caring, bro. Just... one of the softest and kindest boys I have ever been in a relationship with. Literally. Like, genuinely."

For those unaware, AikoBliss is a Twitch partner who has been broadcasting on the platform since 2016. She currently boasts 144,197 followers and averages more than 700 viewers per stream.