xQc discloses he got into an accident while biking with AikoBliss, claims Twitch streamer "almost killed" him

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has disclosed that he was involved in an accident while biking with fellow content creator AikoBliss. During a Just Chatting segment, the former Overwatch pro asked his audience if they were aware of an "incident." He then revealed that he went biking with AikoBliss and ended up in an accident.

Providing details about the situation, xQc said:

"You heard about that [unintelligible] incident? I was with Aiko biking and... she f**king crashed. She almost killed me. It is what it is. Yeah, we were biking and I was telling her to slow down or whatever because I wanted her to stop. And I think she panicked or whatever and she, like, f**king braked all in, but on a white line, you know? Like, on the side of the road. The bike lane or whatever?"

According to the French-Canadian personality, AikoBliss crossed the white line on the road and "slid off entirely," resulting in a crash. He elaborated:

"She, like, full-on braked on the white line and white lines are just painted lines on the ground. You know? So, she just f**king slid off entirely and f**king crashed at, like, full speed. You know? And then I f**king crashed, too, because I was right behind her. It is what it is."

A few moments later, xQc claimed that cars were behind him and AikoBliss when they crashed. He said:

"All right, chat, we can begin the stream. And there were cars right behind us, yeah."

Who is AikoBliss? Twitch streamer's career explored as xQc reveals getting into an accident while biking with her

Timestamp: 00:08:40

AikoBliss is a well-known Twitch streamer, currently boasting 143,856 followers on her channel. She joined the Amazon-owned platform on April 29, 2016, and has spent the majority of her time broadcasting in the Just Chatting category (3,254 hours as of writing).

AikoBliss is also an avid gamer, having played a total of 180 titles on her channel. She is a popular Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplayer who plays on the NoPixel 4.0 server. She has also played other multiplayer games, like Overwatch, World of Warcraft, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), and Counter-Strike.

Earlier this year, AikoBliss went viral on social media after she broke down in tears during a livestream when she received a new PC after nine years.