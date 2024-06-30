xQc goes off at his chat for being "unbearable" during IRL and collaborative streams

Popular creator Félix "xQc" expressed his dissatisfaction with his viewers in a rant towards the end of his stream on Kick yesterday, June 29. Particularly, he discussed the negativity that was embodied within his chat during his IRL and collaborative "Squad Night" streams and cited those who commented to be the reason behind these streams not taking place anymore.

He also stated that there were "threats" being thrown around as well as instances of viewers "piling people against each other." He stated:

"Like, ever single Squad Night squad game, the chat was un-f**king-bearable! Like, actual dogsh**t of like piling people against each other, f**king making a bunch of hate threats and sh** like that, bawling all the time. Every single IRL was like weeks of malding. 'Oh, dude, now we gotta deal with these communities, these people, whatever.'"

xQc goes on a rant against negativity in chat about IRL streams or content involving other streamers

Félix "xQc" has collaborated with other popular creators for IRL streams in the past, such as fellow Kick streamer Adin Ross. On the other side, he often broadcasts himself playing games with other creators such as Lucas "Buddha" and Omar "Omie" and Moxy. However, xQc seemed to be upset at the lack of a positive response from his chat regarding these and went off at them during his stream on June 29, 2024.

Initially, xQc seemed to be ending his stream on a good note. He gestured with the finger heart symbol to his audience and said goodbye to them before stating that he would do a stream tomorrow. However, his audience started streaming an emote, implying that he was "lying" and that he would not stream the next day. This caused him to state that he would be removing the emote due to, as per him, its inherent "negative" nature.

He then turned off his camera, only to return soon to speak specifically about his viewers' behavior during the IRL streams. Comparing his community to that of others, he stated:

"Look at their chats, people are actually always like wanting more and always positive about it. Like, even the most negative communities, people are like, 'Wow, this is fun.' And they legitimately have chill chats. Like, it's insane."

After having announced that he would be shifting to Miami in March, xQc seems to be shifting back home. The creator had planned to collaborate with Adin Ross for further streams, but following their drama as well as Adin supposedly not answering his text messages, the creator seems to be heading back.