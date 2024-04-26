"It was fun hanging out with them": xQc praises the W/L community and explains why he likes collaborating with them

Popular streamer Felix "xQc" was watching a video featuring Steven "Destiny" and others discussing the W/L community and defended them after the group was criticized. For those who are not aware, W/L community is a term used in streaming circles to refer to the predominantly African-American group of content creators such as Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, and Adin Ross.

Felix was quick to defend them after watching a clip where people were being critical of the group. He explained that he has been collaborating with them for some time and those who haven't interacted with them should not be talking about them.

"It's not entirely true. I wish people took more time to get around and actually think about it, right? If you really think about it, I have seen all of the people, I have seen what they do, I have seen all the ways they go about it. I have met them, seen them, partied with them. I have been around all of them. Been there done that."

xQc went on to say that the group is fun to hang out with and that his opinion about them became highly positive after meeting them:

"The W/L community is a bunch of people that are fresh, out of nowhere. And they do things differently, it's a whole new set of everything, right? Honestly, it was kind of fun hanging out with them. Until I hung out with them, I was like, 'Eh, whatever.' But then I realized the people are kind of fun. "

"There is no drama": xQc reveals why he likes collaborating with the W/L community

xQc listed a few reasons why he warmed up to the W/L community. On top of claiming that he has fun hanging out with them, the streamer noted that he had no drama with the group:

"And they invite me to stuff, and we do it. It's fun. There is no real actual drama. There's a lot of positives there, why wouldn't I do it, you know?"

The Twitch and Kick streamer sarcastically talked about other content creators that he has collaborated with in the past and explained how he felt about them:

"Oh my bad, let me go back to Austin and be in the dens of the f**king wolves. Let me go back to the other people over here, over there. Please guys, I am dying to back to the old ways where everything is crashing down on me, please I am begging for that. Of course not."

xQc then told his audience about the importance of going out of one's comfort zone and encouraged his viewers to do the same:

"A chance to see new people and do new things, oh s**t! And they are welcoming and s**t like that? Sometimes being out of your comfort zone and seeing people and doing things you've never really done before, even though it doesn't fit, is fun. You should try it sometimes."

xQc reiterated that the first time he hung out with members of the W/L community, it was a fun experience and not awkward:

"I have always been about like, doing s**t that is out of my comfort zone, and sometimes in the IRL it's really awkward. I haven't felt awkward or weird in a long time. I kind of enjoy this. It's fun to be caught off guard sometimes. I don't think its a problem. You can make all sorts of arguments about how it is a problem, but just don't agree with it."

In related news, xQc and Adin Ross's friends recently had quite a controversial fight on stream after some of them used offensive slurs while playing Call of Duty, which ultimately led ShnaggyHose to issue an apology and Cuffem to virtually meet up and discuss his behavior with xQc and explain his actions.