xQc says Last of Us star Bella Ramsey's "looks" aren't in line with what people expect from the cast of a major franchise

Twitch and Kick streamer Félix "xQc" recently stated that The Last of Us series star Bella Ramsey's appearance was supposedly not adjacent to the appearance expected from the main cast in a big franchise. The streamer commented while reacting to content online during his broadcast on Twitch.

To those unaware, Ramsey has been receiving criticism online due to her dissimilarity to Ellie, the character from the The Last of Us game franchise that she is playing in the Amazon Prime series

Explaining his stance on the matter, the Twitch streamer stated:

"I think she did a pretty good job at her role, but, but, at the same time, I think that some of her looks isn't as in line as some would expect for a main cast, main character in a big franchise."

"Before I get canceled": xQc claims that Bella Ramsey's appearance is not what is expected by some from a lead character

The Prime video series, The Last of Us, is an adaptation of the iconic action-adventure game created by Naughty Dog Studios in 2013. The game also has a sequel, which was made for the plot of the series's second season, which was released for viewing on April 13, 2025.

Despite much hype for the release of the latest season, there has been much discussion online about a supposed discrepancy between the appearance of Bella Ramsey and Ellie.

After making his initial comments, xQc clarified his stance with "proof" to not get "canceled," as per him. He stated:

"Here's a proof, before I get canceled, hold on. I'm going to have to add sixty more seconds to talk because the clip will only be this certain long, and people will stop watching, and I'm going to get canceled... Look at Joel and how Pedro Pascal resembles Joel in the game. We're talking about 80% accuracy... I feel like her ratio of looks to Ellie is about maybe 20%... I still enjoyed it."

In other news, xQc recently clapped back at allegations made against him of being a "right-wing grifter." He claimed that the individuals calling him out were "radical" and were labeling things which were "normal" as "right-wing grifting."

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More