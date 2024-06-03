xQc throws shade at the state of OTK after Yung Jeff calls Kick a "dying" platform

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" clapped back at fellow Twitch streamer and OTK member Yung Jeff. For context, Jeff took to his X.com account to repost a clip of Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" talking about leaving the Stake.com-backed platform (he revealed he was going back to Twitch). In the post, Jeff made some critical comments directed at Kick, stating:

"Kick is actually dying because their whole identity was shi**ing on Twitch for being too strict but now they can’t control their edgy streamers from the worst PR imaginable without their community getting pissed."

OTK Yung Jeff speaks on Kick.com (Image via X)

xQc, Kick's second most followed streamer, saw this post and made a quick retort, hitting back at OTK Yung Jeff by mocking the "state" of the Texas-based organization. He wrote:

"Keep talking about the state of Kick's operations, maybe it will make you forget about the state of your organization, little buddy."

Kick streamer hits back at OTK Yung Jeff (Image via X)

It would certainly be interesting to see if any of the OTK co-owners such as Zack "Asmongold" or Matthew "Mizkif" make any comment after Felix's post.

What did popular streamer BruceDropEmOff speak about Kick and xQc?

BruceDropEmOff discussed his experience on Kick during his return stream on Twitch. Initially, he found it to be alright, but over time, he did not enjoy it as much due to content culture. The streamer said:

"I got lazy. And yeah, you n**gas have probably seen the number I was making an hour. I ain't going to say if it's true or not because that ain't none of your damn business! But, you know what I'm saying? It killed my motivation for it because there was no creativity within it. It was just do the craziest s**t or you're lame."

BruceDropEmOff also had some words for xQc. He expressed his dissatisfaction with Felix's actions following his (Bruce's) departure from Kick. He said:

"Everybody that felt xQc - n**ga, you don't even... when that s**t happened, n**ga, you reacted to that s**t quicker than you take an Adderall pill, bro. And now you're talking about something I didn't believe in it?"

BruceDropEmOff added:

"Why are you even speaking on me, bro? I wasn't speaking on nobody. Like, I don't be in n**ga's business. I ain't worried about your... n**ga, as far as I know, you came to Kick after I came!"

xQc has also responded to the comments made by BruceDropEmOff. He was not appreciative of Bruce's criticism of Kick, stating that Bruce never offered any suggestions or feedback and was simply complaining.