xQc won more money betting on CS2 IEM Dallas 2024 than the winning team G2

Popular streamer Felix “xQc” has revealed that he made more than $400,000 from betting on the CS2 Intel Extreme Masters Dallas 2024. In comparison, the winning team, G2 Esports, which is also the one the streamer bet on, made $100,000. This is less than 1/4th of Felix’s earnings.

xQc announced this surprising information in a post on the social media platform X. While the tweet was about how he accidentally hit the jackpot, many did not fail to notice how the streamer’s stake itself was more than the prize money, and his earning four times that.

For the unversed, the Intel Extreme Masters or IEM is a series of international CS2 tournaments that is held in various locations around the world. The participants have to win at one location to qualify for the next. The prize amount for the winner of IEM Dallas 2024 was $100K, while the total prize pool was $250K. Evidently, both amounts are less than what the streamer made while betting on the winning team.

Apart from the prize money, the winners of the Dallas 2024 edition, G2, get the chance to qualify to IEM Cologne 2024, which will take place in the German city on August 16, 2024. The prize pool for the Cologne event is quadruple that of Dallas, standing at $1M.

The runners-up, Team Vitality, took home $42,000, while the third and fourth teams took home $20,000.

xQc has won big in the past by betting on CS2 players, and he has also lost big

This is not the first time where luck has been in xQc’s favor. In the CS2 Major Copenhagen Grand Final between NAVI and FaZe clan, the streamer had wagered $200,000 on a 2-1 win in favor of NAVI, which he won. As a result, xQc made more than $800,000, while NAVI made only $500,000.

Meanwhile, xQc has also lost massive bets. In March 2024, he revealed that lost $200,000 after MOUZ lost to G2 at CS2 Major Copenhagen. In September 2023, he revealed that he had wagered more than $1.5B dollars on the gambling platform Stake, on 788,887 bets, and had lost more than 700,000 of those bets.