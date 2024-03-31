xQc reportedly wins more money betting on CS2 Major Copenhagen grand finals than champions NAVI

Felix "xQc" has reportedly won more money after betting on the CS2 Major Copenhagen grand final match between NAVI and FaZe Clan than the former team. The Kick and Twitch streamer was one of the official co-streamers for this first Counter-Strike 2 Major and wagered $200,000 on a 2-1 win in favor of Natus Vincere. Unlike his quarter-final bet that saw MOUZ lose after some protestors crashed the event, Felix's team won this time.

According to screenshots from his stream, xQc got a payout worth $842,137.34. The CS2 Major Copenhagen had a combined prize pool of $1.25 million, with the winning team getting $500,000. Therefore, the streamer seems to have won more money gambling on the final match's results than its winners.

xQc wins over $800K in payout for betting on NAVI winning the CS2 Major Copenhagen

Felix may be famous as a Just Chatting broadcaster who mainly reacts to content and plays a variety of games on stream, but the Canadian national is also a very big gambling streamer. Even though he has claimed his Kick contract has no special clause involving betting games, he has streamed several online casino games such as Slots on his Kick channel since Twitch restricted gambling content on its website.

Even before the match between NAVI and FaZe Clan ended, xQc had been told by one of his fellow co-streamers that if his team won, he would make more money from the wager than the grand final victor. While Felix was watching the game, someone stated:

"So if you win this bet, if you win this bet, you win more than the f**ing Major winners."

The Twitch star was shocked at this revelation and burst out laughing after he exclaimed:

"What?!? Wait, all of them combined?"

As it happens, xQc did go on to win the bet after NAVI won the CS2 PGL Major Copenhagen after beating FaZe Clan in the grand finals. This was the first PGL Major for Valve's Counter-Strike 2, and the tournament had several memorable moments.

However, the protest at the quarter-final match between MOUZ and G2, where several people rushed the stage at the insistence of CSGOEmpire founder Monarch, has become a big topic of conversation among Counter-Striker fans.