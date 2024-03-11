"He's just a gambling addict. Simple" - Fans react as xQc claims his Kick contract does not compel him to gamble on Stake

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc," during his recent stream, addressed his contract status with the Stake-owned platform. He previously signed a substantial $100 million two-year deal worth $100 million in 2023 but emphasized that it did not entail any gambling-related obligations. However, it's worth noting that he has gambling-sponsored streams.

Felix delved deeper into the situation, clarifying that his contract doesn't impose any specific hourly requirements for his Stake.com streams. Reacting to this comment, however, fans remained skeptical. One commented:

"He's just a gambling addict. Simple."

Fans critical of Felix's gambling-related activities (Image via YouTube)

"I don't have a Stake contract thing with hours" - xQc reveals details about his contract situation with Kick

xQc was among the prominent streamers known for "gamba" content when Twitch still permitted Stake.com on its platform. However, he stopped streaming gambling content for several months until he signed with Kick in June 2023.

Despite streaming gambling-sponsored broadcasts, Felix has disclosed that he is not obligated to stream a specific number of hours of gambling content on his Kick.com streams. He said:

"I have normal contracts for Twitch and Kick. I don't have a Stake contract thing with hours. I don't have to do eight hours. I never had. I don't need to catch up on any hours. I don't. Every time I gambled, (that's because) I wanted to. Guys, you know how I am, chat. When I eat food, I like to only eat one thing at a time."

He added that had he been under any obligation to complete a certain amount of hours, he would have simply done one marathon "gamba" stream:

"If I really had hours to fulfil and I was behind, I would have done one 40-hour gamba stream and I would have got it out of the way. If I was behind on any hours, I would have literally just one-tapped it. That's just what I do."

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared on one of xQc's clips channels on YouTube. Here are some of the comments it received:

Fans give their take on Felix's recent comments (Image via YouTube)

Speaking of xQc, the streamer is gearing up for a big-name collaboration with fellow Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross. Adin had previously extended an invitation to Felix to join him in Miami to host various game shows and other streaming-related events. Felix has already confirmed his plans to travel there.