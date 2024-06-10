"You burned every bridge" - Fans react as Genshin Impact streamer Atsu seeks closure and expresses "sadness" amid recent controversy

A new chapter has unfolded in the recent controversy involving Genshin Impact streamer Atsu "AsianGuyStream," as the content creator announced it was time to "move onto healthier environments." For those unaware, on June 9, 2024, Atsu took the gaming and streaming communities by storm after uploading a 34-page document, in which he opened up about his mental well-being and his wife's affair.

The streamer also called out prominent gacha content creators such as John "Tectone," Braxophone, and Darragh "Dish," among others.

Earlier today (June 10, 2024), AsianGuyStream posted an update on X to seek closure amid the debacle. He also expressed his "sadness" over the situation, claiming he was "indeed in an emotional state."

He wrote:

"Y'all right, it's time to log off. I've said my piece and it's time to move onto healthier environments. Bridges have been burned and it is what it is, I am deeply saddened and indeed in an emotional state. I'm sorry it dragged on for so long."

The tweet has received over 343 comments, with many fans leaving heartfelt messages for the content creator. X user @MorgyThinks wrote:

"Thanks for all of (the) entertainment that you put into your videos, a lot of it makes me smile. This kind of ending is not my ideal but I hope this is the best for you, and I hope everything will go better," commented X user @MorgyThinks.

One viewer hoped to see Atsu "get better":

"I hope all goes well!! Make sure to eat, sleep, and live peacefully now, Atsu! I hope you get better after all this!" wrote X user @Kidessenn.

On the other hand, X user @kunwara_ladkaa believed that the 24-year-old had "burned every bridge." They added:

"You burned every bridge. I hope that's what you wanted because that's how it ended. Good luck out there," tweeted X user @kunwara_ladkaa.

Recapping Tectone and Braxophone's response to Atsu's recently uploaded document

Tectone and Braxophone are among the popular streamers who have responded to Atsu's 34-page document. During a livestream on June 9, 2024, Tectone suggested that AsianGuyStream seek therapy, adding that content creators should not reach out to their communities for "comfort."

The One True King (OTK) member also claimed that Atsu's decision to release the document was a "massive mistake":

"I think dropping this document was a massive mistake and I really don't think you should have done this. Especially, if you were already done with content creation. I think all this is going to do is bring more negativity into your life, and I think this was very irresponsible."

Meanwhile, Baxophone responded to the South Korean personality's warning about a Genshin Impact voice actor at an OfflineTV party in 2022 by writing, "I did as I was asked to by another voice actor."