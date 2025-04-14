"You'd have to literally do OnlyF*ns": Valkyrae responds as Cinna wants to go "band for band" with her and Pokimane

A clip featuring Brittany "Cinna" and Rachell "Valkyrae" has garnered a lot of social media attention. In particular, fans were intrigued by Valkyrae's response after Cinna called her during a Twitch livestream on April 13, 2025, saying she would like to go "band for band" with her and Pokimane later in her career. The phrase refers to Cinna's aspiration to match or compete with Valkyrae and Pokimane in terms of their income or financial achievements.

For context, Pokimane and Valkyrae are two of the most popular female content creators on Twitch. Cinna, who has collaborated with both in the past, said during her latest broadcast:

"I will go band for band with you and Poki someday, okay? Why are you laughing?"

Valkyrae laughed at the idea, saying she thought it was a joke:

"Oh nothing, I thought you were saying a joke."

Cinna then clarified that one of her career goals is to become as rich as Pokimane and Valkyrae:

"My end goal is to go band for band one day with you and Poki. That's what I am going to do. Chat, that's good, right?"

In response, Valkyrae said Cinna would need to do something like "OnlyF*ns" to "go band for band" with her and Pokimane:

"Cinna, you'd have to literally do OnlyF*ns I think."

Cinna was stunned by this comment, calling it "incel sh*t":

"That was the most incel sh*t you've ever said. Am I talking to somebody on the f**king, you know what podcast, b**ch? You know what podcast. B**ch, what was that?"

Valkyrae replied, saying that she was only joking:

"I thought we were joking!"

Cinna revealed her annual earnings in the last year, days before talking to Valkyrae

Cinna started her streaming career relatively recently compared to Valkyrae. Valkyrae, a veteran content creator on Twitch, moved to YouTube for several years and enjoyed lucrative contracts. She is also a co-owner of the esports organization 100 Thieves, adding further prestige to her portfolio.

Despite being newer to the scene, Cinna has been open about her earnings. During a Twitch broadcast on Friday, April 11, 2025, just two days before she made her "band for band" comment, she announced that she had made $500,000 in the last year:

"I did just find out what I made this year (this financial year). I could tell you. You know what, I feel I'm very good with my money, I'm very blessed. I can say that I'm actually proud of myself. This year I made about $500K."

Nevertheless, Cinna still has a long way to go before catching up to the wealthiest Twitch streamers, such as xQc or Ninja.

