"You should get banned for that": Asmongold speaks out against Kattpaccino after her remarks about Nmplol's "vibes"

Streaming personality Zack "Asmongold" recently discussed the ongoing drama between Twitch streamers Katie "Kattpaccino" and Nick "Nmplol." The drama between the two began after Kattpaccino made comments during her broadcast about the "vibes" she gets from the One True King co-founder.

She had stated that Nmplol gives the "vibes" that he would invite a streamer for a collaboration as a leeway to flirt with them or eventually gain sexual favors from them, even non-consensually. These remarks naturally led to a reaction from Nmplol, who has since claimed that he has reported her to the authorities.

Now, reacting to the situation during his own broadcast, Asmongold stated his belief that Nmplol should not even have to report the content in the first place, and that Twitch should ban Kattpaccino for her remarks outright:

"Okay, yeah, I don't know what to say, take it down for misinfo? Good, good, I was about to say that. He didn't report her for calling him creepy, he reported her for calling him a f**king r*pist. What a disgusting f**king thing to say. In my opinion, you should get banned for that."

Asmongold comes out in defense of Nmplol in ongoing drama with Kattpaccino

Expand Tweet

Asmongold and Nmplol are known to be close associates, with the two being the original co-founders of One True King (OTK). While the former has since distanced himself from the organization, the two are seemingly on good terms, as described by Asmongold in his broadcast.

Now, in her original remarks, Kattpaccino had stated that she got the "vibes" from Nmplol that he would "force" himself on someone if they were to say no to him:

"You know, yeah, we can stream together but also I'm going to try to like, hit on you afterwards and then try to make you sleep with me kind of vibe, and like, if you keep saying no, I'm going to like, force myself on you kind of vibe."

Reacting to this, Asmongold opined that Kattpaccino should receive an outright ban for her comments:

"If you go and just flat out say, like, Nick is my boy, like I've known Nick for seven or eight f**king years. To go out and call somebody like that a f**king r*pist? Get the f**k out of here. How does Twitch let that happen? He shouldn't even need to report her, they should just ban her preemptively. That's insane defamation, yeah! It's embarrasing."

On the other side, Twitch streamer Tyler1's long-time girlfriend Macaiyla has called out Nmplol for criticizing Tyler's younger brother, Eric "Erobb," for his collaboration with Kattpaccino.

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More