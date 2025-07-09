“You know what you’re doing”: Stavros calls out HasanAbi for supposedly acting younger than his age

Comedian Stavros Halkias recently called out Twitch political streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker for supposedly attempting to act younger than his age. The comedian took jabs at the streamer during his appearance on the latter's Twitch broadcast on July 9, 2025.

The pair was on camera together when Stavros claimed that Hasan supposedly acts younger than his age through his clothing style and the company he keeps. Stating that he "accepts" his own age, unlike Hasan, Stavros said:

"I accept it. You're trying to be young, I see your big ass pants."

After Hasan pointed out that he maintains white hair in his beard, Stavros continued to tear into the 33-year-old Twitch streamer:

"What about this f**king chain link bullsh*... I accept who I am, you're going to pretend to be young so so long, it's going to be so f**king pathetic."

When Hasan pointed out that he had been to a FaZe Clan party, referring to the recent Fourth of July party held by the group, Stavros stated:

"I rest my case, folks!"

"You're having trouble with it": Comedian Stavros digs into HasanAbi for supposedly "pretending" to be younger than his age

HasanAbi is known as one of the premier political voices on Twitch, often expressing his political opinions online on current affairs affecting both local and international communities. Despite his being extremely popular online, Stavros took their collaboration as an opportunity to call HasanAbi out for his alleged behavior, which involves him attempting to appear youthful.

Claiming that Hasan was having "trouble" in coming to terms with his age, Stavros stated:

"Anyway, Hasan's washed, he's pretending he isn't. You're an old b**ch, but you're having trouble with it."

After Hasan claimed that he was "gracefully aging," Stavros laughingly replied:

"No, you're not! No, dude! I can't wait to see you f**king pathetically try and keep up with trends you whole f**king life... Chat, put a pin in it, ten years from now, let's see what Hasan's doing. It's going to be pathetic."

In other news, Adin Ross recently called HasanAbi's Twitch chatters "terrorists." Reacting to this, Twitch star Félix "xQc" claimed that some of the viewers partook in the propagation of "actual terroristic ideologies."

