"How is this allowed?": Adin Ross calls HasanAbi's fanbase "terrorists"

On July 6, Kick's Adin Ross and Felix "xQc" sat down together in a Discord call to catch up. The call, which streamed live on Ross's channel, also featured the likes of Nico "Sneako" and Myron from "Fresh and Fit" fame. During the call, Twitch-based political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker came up as a subject, and specifically, the streamer's viewers or fanbase was discussed.

Ad

Essentially, Adin Ross compared viewers typing messages in Piker's chatbox to "terrorists," wondering how certain comments or sentiments passed the radar:

"Dude, his chat are terrorists, I'm not joking, watch his stream (Laughs)... It's insane, I'm like, how is this allowed?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Notably, Ross was banned from Twitch on February 25, 2023, for airing unmoderated hateful conduct on his stream, specifically displaying his Kick chat, which contained racist and antisemitic messages, in violation of Twitch’s hateful conduct policy.

Here, xQc chimed in, claiming that a part of HasanAbi's viewers share violent ideas:

"They do propagate actual, some of them, not all, actual terroristic ideologies, and that's a problem. [They] justify violence for political goals, which is a f**king disaster."

Ad

"His moderation style is absolute sh*t": xQc speaks to Adin Ross about HasanAbi's community management

Ad

After this, xQc told Adin Ross about his personal experiences with Hasan's community, claiming that when his name is brought up, certain viewers "say the most unhinged sh*t":

"When my name was brought up, they say the most unhinged sh*t, they say the wildest sh*t, and it flies. Why? Because when it come to his moderation, he does not have it on lock. His his moderation style is absolute sh*t." (Timestamp - 35:27)

Ad

Adin then referenced streamer John "Tectone, " while resonating with John's thoughts on having a "consistent" moderation system:

"Shout out to Tectone. I like what he said... The moderation system needs to be consistent. Like I feel like there should be no favoritism at all. But when it's blatant favoritism, it's like it's just something else. You know what I mean? It's something else." (Timestamp - 35:44)

Ad

Overall, xQc believed that Hasan gets "free passes" with some of his controversial takes, content, and fan comments:

"At this point, it's undeniable. He gets free passes on [r/LivestreamFail] or whatever. He gets free passes on f**king Twitter. He gets free passes on f**king Twitch. It's kind of crazy. He does whatever at this point." (Timestamp - 36:20)

Ad

In other news, Adin Ross spoke out about dealing with "fake and snake" streamers, leading many fans to believe he was referring to Kai Cenat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More