"You are lucky": Stable Ronaldo claims FaZe House's security nearly shot three unidentified masked men at night

FaZe Clan member Rani &quot;Stable Ronaldo&quot; claimed that three masked men made an appearance at the FaZe House. The streamer shared the revelation during a broadcast on Twitch on August 7, 2025, claiming that the invaders showed up at the collective's residence uninvited the night before.These individuals were then confronted and allegedly nearly shot at by the FaZe House's security guard. Stable Ronaldo explained:&quot;Hey, last night, whoever came to the house with three masks, right? Three masked men coming in to the house at 1 AM last night? Bro, you are lucky. You are lucky our security guard did not f**king blow your head off. That's why he got boss called by me, and told them, not it's okay but if they come back: blow their heads off.&quot;&quot;Caught your whole license plate&quot;: Stable Ronaldo calls out masked invaders who tried to enter FaZe Clan's HouseTwitch streamers are known for having die-hard followers, with many viewers going out of their way to have a one-on-one interaction with their favorite streamers. However, these IRL interactions between streamers and their viewers sometimes take a dark turn when content creators become the victim of attacks at their hands, such as Twitch streamer Marlon, who was ambushed by unidentified men outside his house in May 2025.Stable Ronaldo revealed that the men who had made the unannounced appearance at the FaZe House also had their vehicle's license plate scanned by the group and their security, which he claimed to be real. Claiming that the group would bail the security guard out if he were to get jailed for shooting at the intruders, Stable Ronaldo said:&quot;This guy doesn't care, bro. We're going to f**king bail him out of jail. We don't give a f**k. Oh, yeah they're stupid as f**k by the way. We caught your whole license plate in a Mercedes, unless it's a fake license plate, but I'm pretty sure we looked it up and it was real.&quot;