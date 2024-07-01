"You think you're funny?": Nmplol jokes NoraExplorer's Twitch subs originate from "pretty pivilege"

Twitch creator Nick "Nmplol" recently went on an IRL stream in the Netherlands with Nora "NoraExplorer" and other friends. While traveling in a train, the pair started to converse on the matter of Nick being reincarnated as a woman. He stated that he would like to be reborn as a "pretty" woman since he was already incarnated as a "smart" and "successful" man.

Soon after, NoraExplorer asked Nmplol if he believed that pretty privilege was "a thing". She asked:

"Do you think pretty privilege is a thing?"

He responded by asking the following and jokingly implying that NoraExplorer receives subscriptions on Twitch due to her being "pretty":

"Why do you think you get so many subs? Do you think you're funny?"

Nmplol jokingly states fellow creator NoraExplorer's Twitch subs were due to "pretty privilege"

[Timestamp: 01:25:19]

Twitch creator Nmplol is primarily an IRL and Just Chatting streamer, with many of his broadcasts showcasing him visiting different countries or attending events such as the recent TwitchCon with his fellow content creators. Besides this, he plays Grand Theft Auto Roleplay on the NoPixel server, with his in-game character's name being Jason Polam.

While doing a traveling stream in Amsterdam on July 1, 2024, Nmplol expressed to NoraExplorer that the "only thing in life" that he wanted was to be a "pretty" woman, he stated:

"The only thing in life I want is to be a pretty woman. That's all I want. That's all i want. I want to be Charlize Theron."

Further, Nick stated that he could never go on to pursue a transition as he was too "lazy" to do so. Giving further reasoning, he stated that he could not swallow "pills," referring to the hormone replacement therapy that individuals who are transitioning often undergo. He stated:

"And the real truth is, like, I could never go on the journey it would take for me to become Nicole... Too lazy and I also can't swallow pills. So, can't do that."

Nmplol is a member of the media organization One True King (OTK) and can often be seen appearing alongside other prominent OTK content creators such as Tim "Esfand". For instance, the two, along with Nick's girlfriend Malena, witnessed the last eclipse to appear in the USA until August 2044.

