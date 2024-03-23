Nmplol explains why he and Malena aren't streaming after fans speculated the Twitch streamer might retire

One True King (OTK) member and popular Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" recently posted a new video on his YouTube channel to address the ongoing situation regarding his and Malena's absence from streaming. For those unaware, before March 21, the pair had not streamed for over two months and had been on a hiatus.

Upon their return to streaming together, Nick elaborated on their absence, attributing it to his focus on his health journey and Malena's trip to her home country, Norway.

This situation is especially interesting since, on February 5, 2024, during a stream on ExtraEmily's Twitch channel, Nick casually mentioned that Malena might be considering "retiring" later this year, which ended up being a big talking point within their fanbase. He said:

"This year is gonna be rough and like, Malena's retiring, so that whole thing is gonna be rough too. But what I can control, is my health."

"I was afraid to stream without her" - Nmplol explains why he and Malena had not been streaming for a while

Nmplol and Malena are a prominent couple within the Austin streaming community. Although Malena has her own Twitch channel boasting over 159K followers, she predominantly co-streams with her boyfriend, Nick, on his channel.

However, the couple had been absent from streaming for at least a couple of months until March 21, 2024, when they both returned. During the stream, the OTK member explained their current approach to streaming, stating:

"As you guys know, we have not streaming for the last few months. Me and Malena both had our own reasons. She had things going on, I was afraid to stream without her. So for the last few months, what I've been doing, I've just been focusing on eating healthy and that is literally it."

(Timestamp: 03:14)

Nmplol has indeed lost a lot of weight and has garnered the community's acknowledgment for his drastic change in appearance. He also went ahead and explained his diet routine, stating:

"I have been cooking my own meals every day. I uninstalled DoorDash the second I landed in America. If it ain't in the fridge, I'm going hungry but I have found few meals that I can cook myself."

One True King (OTK) is an Austin-based content creation and streaming group. In addition to Nmplol, the group consists of popular streamers such as Chance "Sodapoppin," Zack "Asmongold," and Matthew "Mizkif."