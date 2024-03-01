"What a glow up": Fans praise Nmplol for his new look after his appearance at the Iron Forge gym

Nick "Nmplol" is being praised by the community for his physique and new look after he made a surprise appearance at the Iron Forge gym on ExtraEmily's latest Twitch stream. Emily herself seemed very impressed with how her fellow OTK member was looking. During the stream, Nick shook hands with Knut and talked about restarting his fitness journey.

Nmplol had impressed not only streamers but also many viewers, with the clip of their interaction garnering a lot of attention from the community, who praised him for looking so sharp. Many were surprised by his new hairstyle, while others called it a "glow up." One Redditor couldn't help but exclaim:

"Holy f**k, what a glow up."

Fans praising Nick (Image via r/LivestreamFail/Reddit)

"I could not recognize you at all!": ExtraEmily praises Nmplol for losing body weight and getting a new haircut

Mizkif and Knut's Iron Forge gym has attracted a fair few streamers after they unveiled it earlier this year, with ExtraEmily being a regular presence. Her IRL fitness streams have garnered a lot of praise from content creators and viewers.

Knut, a Norwegian bodybuilder and content creator, was with her on her latest stream when they spotted Nmplol in the gym. Both of them were quite impressed by his physique, with ExtraEmily noting that his haircut and body transformation had made him unrecognizable at first glance:

"I could not recognize you at all! Nick, I saw someone walk and cross with Wake, I did not know it was you... You look great, and you look very slim and I like the purple fit. Oh, Nick!"

After thanking them for the praise, Nmplol shook hands with Knut and told him that he was ready to get back to the gym, probably referring to the 2022 fitness camp that several Austin-based streamers had participated in:

"Getting ready to get back into shape and workout, you know?"

Timestamp 2:37:01

He also noted that he had gotten a haircut to prepare for work:

"I got a haircut, I'm preparing to get back to work, you know?"

ExtraEmily praised his look further, complimenting his beard as well:

"Nice and the beard got cut. Nice shape here. Nick this is great!"

Many in the community showered Nmplol with praise after the clip titled Jason PogU went viral on social media. The title is a reference to Jason Polom, the NoPixel character that is played by the streamer in GTA RP. Here are some general reactions from the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where the clip garnered a lot of attention.

Comment byu/jerryfrz from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/jerryfrz from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/jerryfrz from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/jerryfrz from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Many viewers have started trolling Nmplol's girlfriend Malena in the replies. Earlier this year, he had revealed that Malena might be considering retiring from content creation, and many fans were disappointed by the news.