"Is that my legacy?" - Twitch streamer Nmplol shocked after Valkyrae calls him "creepy pervert guy"

Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" reacted to what YouTube star Rachell "Valkyrae," said about him. On November 29, 2023, Nmplol was browsing his official subreddit when he came across a clip in which Valkyrae discussed her observations while watching the One True King's (OTK) Wild West event. She described the content creator as a "creepy pervert guy," saying:

"You know who else is kind of sick, that I hadn't realized is actually that sick (the YouTuber bursts out laughing)? Well, besides Shoto. I was watching the Wild West streams and I didn't realize how, like, perverted Nick is. Everything he says is, like... I didn't realize he is like that creepy pervert guy."

Nmplol was shocked after hearing the 31-year-old's statements and exclaimed:

"No! Oh, no! No! Am I the creepy pervert guy to the L.A. people? Is that my legacy? Is that all that I am? No! No! I want to watch this VOD. Hold on (the streamer replays Valkyrae's YouTube clip). Is supple really that bad, chat? Is supple that bad?"

The Twitch streamer added:

"Wait, they were watching the stream, though. Ay! That means they were watching! That's good! That means we are making good content they're interested in. Let's go! Easy. And, she's smiling and laughing. That's good!"

"Nick should stay away from alcohol if it makes him act like that" - Fans react to Valkyrae's comments about Nmplol

Nmplol's reaction to Valkyrae's "creepy pervert guy" comment was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. With over 381 fans commenting on the situation, Redditor u/RaptureMasquerade jokingly said:

According to Redditor u/MrPekken, the 100 Thieves co-owner was "speaking the truth":

One community member suggested that the One True King member "tone down" his jests:

Redditor u/SilverPositive's comment received a lot of upvotes. They wrote:

"He was definitely his most unhinged during the Wild West streams; Nick should stay away from alcohol if it makes him act like that."

Meanwhile, another fan believed that Valkyrae did not intend to express her sentiments about Nmplol in the way that netizens interpreted it:

Here are some more pertinent reactions:

Nmplol is a popular Twitch personality, best known for his Just Chatting and gaming content. He joined the Amazon-owned platform in 2011 and has 1,077,376 followers. At the time of writing, Nick had played a total of 157 games on his channel, with World of Warcraft, Z1: Battle Royale, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Grand Theft Auto 5 being his most played titles.