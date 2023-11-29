"Not cringe whatsoever" - xQc defends Sodapoppin's decision to DMCA strike streamers amid WoW Classic Hardcore drama

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has chimed in on "OnlyFangs" guild leader Chance "Sodapoppin's" recent comments. For context, Sodapoppin went viral on November 28, 2023, after announcing that he would issue DMCA copyright strikes against streamers who are not a part of his guild and react to the highly anticipated WoW Classic Hardcore raid.

He said:

"Yeah, the only people who are going to be allowed to react to the raid - I will absolutely DMCA if I can. At least when it's live, are people who are in the raid, or in the guild. No one else! So, if you want to watch someone reacting to the raid - you have to watch someone who's in the guild. Other people will not be allowed to do that."

xQc came across Sodapoppin's video while browsing the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. When the One True King (OTK) co-owner stated that he would "absolutely" try to DMCA strike non-OnlyFangs streamers, the French-Canadian personality said:

"Yeah, that's fair enough. I mean, it is what it is. Guys, that is, like, 100% warranted. This is not a big deal. This is, like, the most okay; like, the most best take you're ever going to get. It is not cringe whatsoever. Okay?"

xQc explains why he supports Sodapoppin's decision to DMCA non-OnlyFangs streamers for reacting to the WoW Classic Hardcore raid

The World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore sphere has sparked a massive drama in the livestreaming community. The catalyst for the situation can be traced back to an incident that occurred on November 27, 2023, when Sodapoppin announced that popular reaction streamers like Zack "Asmongold" and xQc were "forbidden" from re-broadcasting the upcoming raid.

The 29-year-old said:

"I'm giving you a warning beforehand. Yeah, Asmon can't react. No, not allowed. xQc, you're not in the guild, well, you're also not going to watch the raid. You can watch it later after it's done. Sure! I'm forbidding anyone from reacting to the raid that's not in the guild. You will not benefit from this guild that you did not participate in, at all!"

The next day, November 28, 2023, Sodapoppin declared that Asmongold was not even invited to raid with him and OnlyFangs members.

Things reached a boiling point when the Texan announced his intention to issue DMCA strikes against non-guild members who reacted to the upcoming event.

As mentioned earlier, xQc responded to the controversy today. He also explained why he supported Sodapoppin's decision, saying:

"You want to know why? Because live content is meant to be consumed live. Okay? The only damage you cause to a stream or to a live broadcast is by pausing (and) watching it live, right, for what it is. Okay? And then, if it's a video, it's different. If you react to a video if it's later on, it gets ambiguous. But when you react to something that is live, right, some people might not want it. (Some) might want it."

Fans react to xQc's take

The former Overwatch pro's take on Sodapoppin's decision was a hot topic of conversation in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snapshot of some notable reactions:

Fans react to the streamer's clip (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Some fans were amused to see the streamer defend Sodapoppin's decision. Meanwhile, YouTube user @KP-yx9yr claimed that Sodapoppin was "being corny."