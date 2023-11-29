"I will absolutely DMCA": Sodapoppin talks about copyright striking non-guild members if they react to World of Warcraft raid

Chance "Sodapoppin" has doubled down on restricting non-guild members from reacting to their upcoming World of Warcraft raid by threatening to DMCA strike streamers if they do it live and have no associations with the players. The WoW Classic Hardcore guild OnlyFangs, headed by Chance, has become hugely popular in the MMO streaming community, with major content creators joining it in droves.

Sodapoppin had already warned streamers who were not part of his guild to refrain from reacting to any of the raid streams in the past. With the date of the raid being fixed on December 16, the event is sure to pull a lot of viewers. To deter non-associated streamers, the guild head has announced that he will try to copyright strike the offenders, especially those who live-react to the raid.

The OTK co-owner explained:

"The only people who are going to be allowed to react to the raid, I will absolutely DMCA if I can at least when it's live, are people who are in the guild, no one else."

"He can DMCA, it's his content": Fans react after Sodapoppin claims he will copyright strike non-guild members who live-react to World of Warcraft raid

The streamer-focused World of Warcraft guild in the Classic Hardcore mode, named OnlyFangs, was started by the One True King creators. It has quickly expanded to include a number of big names, with the likes of Pokimane and xQc also joining in the activities. The streamer interactions have also led to a lot of drama online.

Sodapoppin, as the guild leader, has had to break up disputes between creators and lay down rules and their game plans during IRL guild meetings that have also been telecast on his Twitch channel with members in attendance. Only a few days ago, he had to settle a feud between xQc and Dowsky, which led the former streamer to rage-quit the guild.

Boasting such a large roster of popular content creators, it is easy to see why Sodapoppin is being so guarded with viewership and, by restricting reaction content, hopes to increase participation from streamers. He even forbade Asmongold from reacting to it in a clip that has garnered a lot of attention.

He also stated that while newbies to the World of Warcraft guild won't be able to play in the raid due to their level, they will still be allowed to live-react to it as a bonus for being part of OnlyFangs:

"So if you want to watch someone reacting to the raid, you have to watch someone who is in the guild. Other people will not be allowed to do that. So that's the other benefit of 'Sorry you didn't get to play in the first raid, but you will be the only people reacting.'"

Here are some reactions to the streamer's DMCA threats from the subreddit r/LivestreamFail where the clip has gone viral. Redditors have also been debating the viability of Sodapoppin's threat of copyright strike, as so many creators will need to file claims as a result.

Asmongold has since reacted to not being able to react to the raid stream. Fans who want otherwise can still hold out hope after he promised to do something about it on a recent stream.