  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "You've been in LA too long": NBA star Michael Porter Jr. reacts as Plaqueboymax talks about how many genders there are

"You've been in LA too long": NBA star Michael Porter Jr. reacts as Plaqueboymax talks about how many genders there are

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 30, 2025 23:53 GMT
Plaqueboymax collaborated with Michael Porter Jr during a recent Twitch broadcast (Image via plaqueboymax/Twitch)
Plaqueboymax collaborated with Michael Porter Jr during a recent Twitch broadcast (Image via plaqueboymax/Twitch)

Twitch streamer Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" recently hosted a collaborative broadcast with National Basketball Association player Michael Porter Jr. During his broadcast on August 30, 2025, the streamer was seen playing basketball with the professional player.

Ad

At one point during the broadcast, Michael Porter Jr. was being asked a number of questions by Plaqueboymax. After a while, the 27-year-old basketball player claimed that the producer had asked no controversial questions, prompting the latter to ask Michael his take on how many genders there were.

In response, Michael laughingly responded:

"Dude, asked how many genders... It's two genders... Don't you think it's two genders or am I tripping?... You know, people be scared, bro. How many genders do you think it is?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Stating that there could be as many genders as one would like there to be, Plaqueboymax replied:

"I'ma be honest, bro, like I think it's as many genders as n****s want it to be genders, in my opinion. I dead don't give a f**k."

Michael Porter Jr. then stated that the streamer being a resident of Los Angeles may have shifted his opinion on the topic:

Ad
"You been in LA too long, n***a."

"God created male and female": Michael Porter Jr. gives his take on how many genders there are during livestream with Plaqueboymax

Ad

Twitch streamer Plaqueboymax has transitioned to streaming solo after his recent exit from FaZe Clan, leaving behind his co-streamers like Alexander "Adept," Jason "Jasontheween," and Nick "Lacy." Supposedly having exited the organization to build his own brand, the streamer continued to collaborate with big stars across industries, like he had during his time with FaZe.

After Plaqueboymax claimed that there could be a limitless number of genders, Michael Porter Jr. seemed to disagree, stating

Ad
"God created male and female."

However, Maxwell replied:

"Yes, God created male and female but my parents taught me to let people be happy with their lives... You get what I'm saying.... If they feel like they non-binary or whatever they are, sh**, n***a, be you, n***a, like... That's how I feel."

After Plaqueboymax revealed that he would be stepping away from his role within FaZe Clan, fellow member Rani "Stable Ronaldo" discussed how he felt about the situation during his own broadcast, where he revealed that he ended up crying after hearing the news of Max's departure.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications