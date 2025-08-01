"Young, impressionable kids are the perfect victims": Tectone accuses HasanAbi of "radicalizing" people

Twitch and Kick streamer John &quot;Tectone&quot; has alleged that political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; Piker &quot;radicalizes&quot; people and that young, impressionable children are his &quot;perfect victims.&quot; On July 31, 2025, a 56-second video from Tectone's recent livestream surfaced on X. In it, the gacha games content creator commented on HasanAbi seemingly trying to fit in with FaZe Clan members.While explaining what he believed FaZe Clan viewers would do if they decided to watch the Turkish-American personality's content, Tectone remarked:&quot;Hasan trying to fit in with a bunch of 18-year-old streamers because he knows... by the way, if any one of FaZe viewers were to watch Hasan's stream, they would kill themself! Right? Or they would kill somebody else because Hasan radicalizes his audience, let's just be f**king real. Right? And young, impressionable kids are the perfect victims for HasanAbi's rhetoric.&quot;Tectone went on to call HasanAbi a &quot;pathetic lizard-human&quot;:&quot;Nobody who is a FaZe viewer, who watches people make funny, young Zoomer content, is going to say, 'You know what I'm going to do? I want to be radicalized into a terrorist. You know what? Let me put on HasanAbi's stream. Mom, mom, mom! Look at this - I bought my first IED! This is big!' Hasan has got to be the most pathetic lizard-human to exist on planet Earth, bro. Bro is willing to do anything to sell his very soul just to fit in with other streamers to leech a couple of viewers, bro. It's pathetic.&quot;&quot;His political views are f**king re*arded&quot; - When Tectone called HasanAbi a &quot;liar&quot; and remarked on his political commentaryThis is not the first time Tectone has expressed strong sentiments against HasanAbi. On May 2, 2025, in a 24-second clip posted on X, the former OTK (One True King) member shared his thoughts on the latter's political commentary and called him a &quot;liar.&quot;Tectone elaborated:&quot;Because he's just a f**king liar! He's just a f**king liar. He's been a guy who's put on a pedestal for his political views, and his political views are f**king re*arded. That's it! And, he doesn’t understand how he goes after people for the same s**t he does and his friends do, and that's it. And I hope that helps.&quot;Tectone made headlines on July 8, 2025, when he seemingly suggested that OTK members used the homophobic F-slur off-stream.