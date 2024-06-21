"Your stream is definitely botted" - JiDion accuses N3on of view-botting, latter lashes out against YouTuber for going the "religious route"

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Jidon "JiDion" finally confronted fellow streamer Rangesh "N3on" over their ongoing beef. For context, Jidon has previously stated that he believes that the Kick streamer is resorting to view-botting his streams. For those unfamiliar with the term, it is essentially when a streamer inflates the viewership numbers by using bot accounts.

Jidon was seen in a call with the controversial Kick streamer. The YouTuber alleged that N3on has been view-botting his streams. He stated:

"You botted. Your stream is definitely botted. But I can't say that it's you. If you say it's not you then it's not you. You are 1000% botting."

N3on lashes out against JiDion, attacks him for switching to making religious content

N3on and JiDion ended their conversation on a bitter note. After Jidon accused N3on of view-botting his streams, N3on didn't take it well and retaliated by criticizing Jidon for temporarily shifting from his usual content to religious topics, a change Jidon has since reverted.

Responding to the YouTuber, N3on went ahead with a vitriolic rant:

"Right hand on the Quran, I do not view-bot. No r*tard! Holy f**k bro....you're saying sh*t on YouTube for views you fat f**k and then you try to go to the religious route and you got bored and you missed the fame and you went back. Shut your fat a** up and s*ck my d*ck with your mother's lips."

Watch the VOD by clicking here (Timestamp: 04:05:05)

Jidon had taken to his YouTube a few days ago (June 11) to react to a video documenting various streamers who allegedly view-bot. During that video, the YouTuber said:

"67K (the average viewership of N3on). Brother has no shame. There is literally no shame. Like a 20K, or 15K could have been cool, but 67K?"

(Timestamp: 16:45)

Jidon reacted to another segment of the same video which depicted how N3on averages more than the likes of Kai Cenat and Adin Ross. The YouTuber said:

"There is no shame in this dude's game. There is no shame. How? No one should be bigger than their main source."

JiDion isn't the first streamer to take a shot at N3on over his viewership numbers. Last December, popular Kick streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon" accused Rangesh of view-botting.