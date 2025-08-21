Twitch streamers Zias and B Lou, who stream together as BLOU on the Amazon-owned platform, recently stated the apparent reason behind their taking a week off from content creation. Appearing on their broadcast on August 20, 2025, the pair jokingly stated that the two had been away to avoid donating to YouTuber Jimmy &quot;MrBeast's&quot; charitable project, TeamWater.While laughing, Zias joked that he had been attempting to avoid MrBeast's phone calls:&quot;Nah, we ain't leave... We was tryna stay off stream, you know, MrBeast was doing that... I ain't want him to call me. I was trying to dodge that n***a.&quot;&quot;Don’t have to donate&quot;: MrBeast reacts to viral clip of Zias and B Lou claiming they were 'dodging' his callsMrBeast @MrBeastLINK@scubaryan_ People don’t have to donate if they don’t want to 😭Jimmy &quot;MrBeast's&quot; TeamWater campaign has become a major talking point within streaming circles owing to the YouTube star relentlessly urging fans and content creators to contribute towards its $40 million goal. MrBeast also recently collaborated with Kick streamers Adin Ross and Felix &quot;xQc&quot; for a marathon broadcast where they managed to collect over $12 million in donations.While the TeamWater campaign aims to help provide clean drinking water to those in need through its donations, not all content creators have been enthusiastic to donate to the charitable venture.To clear the air once more on the matter following Zias and B Lou's statement, which garnered 1.7 million views on X, MrBeast responded by writing:&quot;People don’t have to donate if they don’t want to (crying emoji).&quot;Subsequently, Zias clarified in a subsequent post that he and B Lou were simply joking:&quot;Lol cuh we was trolling&quot;In other news, Kick has issued an official statement regarding the recent passing of French streamer Jean Pormanove. The creator's demise came after many days of being involved in broadcasts where he was allegedly subjected to physical abuse, toxic substance ingestion, and sleep deprivation.