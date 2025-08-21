  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Zias and B Lou claim they took over a week long hiatus to avoid donating to TeamWater

Zias and B Lou claim they took over a week long hiatus to avoid donating to TeamWater

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 21, 2025 23:37 GMT
Zias and B Lou jokingly stated that they had been away from streaming to avoid calls from MrBeast to donate to TeamWater (Image via BLOU/Twitch)
Zias and B Lou jokingly stated that they had been away from streaming to avoid calls from MrBeast to donate to TeamWater (Image via BLOU/Twitch)

Twitch streamers Zias and B Lou, who stream together as BLOU on the Amazon-owned platform, recently stated the apparent reason behind their taking a week off from content creation. Appearing on their broadcast on August 20, 2025, the pair jokingly stated that the two had been away to avoid donating to YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast's" charitable project, TeamWater.

Ad

While laughing, Zias joked that he had been attempting to avoid MrBeast's phone calls:

"Nah, we ain't leave... We was tryna stay off stream, you know, MrBeast was doing that... I ain't want him to call me. I was trying to dodge that n***a."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

"Don’t have to donate": MrBeast reacts to viral clip of Zias and B Lou claiming they were 'dodging' his calls

Ad

Jimmy "MrBeast's" TeamWater campaign has become a major talking point within streaming circles owing to the YouTube star relentlessly urging fans and content creators to contribute towards its $40 million goal. MrBeast also recently collaborated with Kick streamers Adin Ross and Felix "xQc" for a marathon broadcast where they managed to collect over $12 million in donations.

While the TeamWater campaign aims to help provide clean drinking water to those in need through its donations, not all content creators have been enthusiastic to donate to the charitable venture.

Ad

To clear the air once more on the matter following Zias and B Lou's statement, which garnered 1.7 million views on X, MrBeast responded by writing:

"People don’t have to donate if they don’t want to (crying emoji)."

Subsequently, Zias clarified in a subsequent post that he and B Lou were simply joking:

"Lol cuh we was trolling"

In other news, Kick has issued an official statement regarding the recent passing of French streamer Jean Pormanove. The creator's demise came after many days of being involved in broadcasts where he was allegedly subjected to physical abuse, toxic substance ingestion, and sleep deprivation.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications