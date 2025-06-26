TommyInnit AI controversy: What exactly happened?

YouTuber Thomas "TommyInnit" has found himself in hot water after he made an AI-based video, titled Asking AI About Me. As the name suggests, it involved him interacting with a generative AI in a lighthearted backdrop. However, this did not go down well with his fans, who expressed concern about the environmental impact of his utilizing artificial intelligence.

The YouTuber seemed to have been aware of the prevailing anti-AI sentiments while uploading the video, with him reportedly mentioning that he does not endorse its usage in the description:

"By the way guys, I really do think AI is bad. It's definitely going to ruin the world and I do not at all endorse it. Taking away from the human spirit is not a good ambition for corporations to have."

Trending

While the artificial intelligence-focused YouTube video by TommyInnit has since been deleted, it has brought further attention to the existing allegations of him using AI-generated artwork in his recently released book, titled TommyInnit's Guide to Survival.

Exploring the allegations made against TommyInnit amid recent AI controversy

YouTuber star Thomas "TommyInnit" released his new book on April 10, 2025, with it being a tongue-in-cheek "survival guide" on how to navigate various situations, real or metaphorical, including friendships turned sour and even a zombie apocalypse.

While the book itself received rave reviews from fans upon release, it was soon criticized by netizens for its alleged usage of AI-generated art in certain sections.

In a post made on Reddit under the subreddit r/DreamWasTaken2, users claimed that the artist credited for the artwork of the book, Amrit Birdi, had a section solely dedicated to AI-generated art on his website.

Furthermore, netizens claimed that much of the art within the book seems to be generative instead of human-made.

A Reddit user, u/shell-9, claimed that the book used "bad AI," with it supposedly depicting figures with extra appendages, generally considered obvious signs of artificial intelligence being utilized to create the art. u/shell-9 wrote:

"Damn. Not just AI, but bad AI too. In an actual, published book. There could've been real art in there. Not that I want people doing this, but what's so hard about editing extra legs and fingers out, or fixing the telltale signs of AI imperfections? Like, it just reeks of low-effort. Even if I wanted to cheat with AI, I wouldn't make it so f**king obvious. Lmao at the 'illustrated by' Instead should be 'prompts written by [the guy's name] and images generated by [AI model]'"

Expand Tweet

Eventually, the AI-focused video made by TommInnit was deleted from his YouTube channel. He took to X to address the situation and the controversy that erupted. Apologising to his fans and stating that he has "no plans" for any further content involving artificial intelligence, Tommy wrote:

"Sorry everyone, I genuinely did not know about the negative impacts AI had on the environment, and have no intention to promote that to any of my audience. Been offline this week, but after reading up on it, I've taken down my video 'asking AI about me' & have no plans to make any ai content in the future."

In other news, former Dream SMP member Wilbur Soot recently announced his return to content creation on YouTube after a hiatus fueled by allegations of abuse made against him by his ex-partner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More