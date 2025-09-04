Top 5 Twitch streamers to follow for Hollow Knight Silksong content

The sequel to Hollow Night, Silksong, launched on September 4, 2025, and, like with every significant release in the industry, Twitch streamers are broadcasting gameplay to viewers across the internet. The Hollow Knight game category exploded in viewership on the day of the sequel's release, and as of writing, about 13,500 Twitch users are tuned in to its gameplay on average.

On September 4, over 1,500 channels tagged their streams under the game's category at its peak, and currently, an average of 700 creators are live-streaming Hollow Knight.

Hollow Knight releases its direct sequel, Silksong, eight years after its original release

Silksong is a direct sequel to 2017's Hollow Knight, developed and published by the small Australian studio Team Cherry.

In 2017, Team Cherry managed to create an indie gaming storm with over 15 million units sold globally. The sequel also led the charts for wishlists on Steam, nearly doubling the next title.

Now, eight years later, streamers on Twitch are playing Silksong to thousands of viewers, and considering its runtime is reportedly around 100 hours, this attention is likely to stay consistent for the first week of September 2025.

This article will delve into the most popular Silksong streamers, ranked by average Twitch viewership.

5) AdmiralBahroo

AdmiralBahroo has been on Twitch for over 12 years (Images via @AdmiralBahroo/X)

Preston "AdmiralBahroo" is recognized for streaming titles like Dead by Daylight, They Are Billions, RimWorld, and Darkest Dungeon. In 2015, he did an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on r/CODZombies on Reddit and shared why he appreciates streaming so much:

"Best part about being a streamer? The fact I can make people forget about the worries of their life and just have a good time. The messages from people I get about how I help them through moments of depression or rough times really makes me feel good about what I do and I am happy to continue to do it."

As of writing, he is drawing in approximately 2,700 viewers playing Silksong and has an audience of nearly 850,000 followers.

4) BarbarousKing

Twitch partner BarbarousKing is a streamer determined to "play hard games and make dumb jokes," according to his channel tagline.

Currently, he has about 3,700 people watching him play through Silksong. The variety streamer has about 230,000 followers and has been broadcasting since February 2014.

3) Atrioc

Atrioc is a 34-year-old streamer (Images via @atrioc/Instagram)

Brandon "Atrioc" started streaming consistently in 2020 and is primarily a Just Chatting streamer. His gaming expertise also extends to speedrunning, with Brandon being a former world record holder in Hitman's gameplay.

Hollow Knight is the tenth most popular streaming category on his channel, just under Chess. He has amassed over 70 hours in-game so far and averages about 5,200 live viewers.

2) Distortion2

Distortion2 is the second speedrunner on this list, and is known for his ability to master and break world records in a wide array of games, including Resident Evil 4, Only Up!, Choo-Choo Charles, and more.

Currently, he is averaging about 6,000 viewers on Hollow Knight: Silksong, with over 681,000 followers.

1) LIRIK

LIRIK is a Twitch veteran who joined the platform in 2011, originally streaming World of Warcraft. His popularity expanded during the PUBG era in 2017, the same year Hollow Knight was first released. Notably, LIRIK's stream playing the game's first iteration in February 2017 had over 47,500 viewers at one point.

Currently, he averages about 13,000 viewers per stream and has nearly three million followers on the platform.

