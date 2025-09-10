VTuber Takahata101 controversy explored

In May 2025, Canadian VTuber, streamer, voice actor, and writer Takahata101, recognized for co-founding the TeamFourStar production company, took to X and spoke on how &quot;several creators have distanced themselves&quot; from him. The reason behind this became clearer in late August 2025, after Adora Bunny claimed that she witnessed allegations of sexual assault against Takahata.Adora Bunny is also part of the VTuber community, and on August 28, she shared information that she had been harboring since January 2025 via an X post that read:&quot;This has weighed heavily on me since January. The reason I distanced from Takahata101 earlier this year was because Redclaw had shown me an anonymous victim's allegations of Takahata r*ping her. I distanced from Taka after I read that.&quot; Notably, in May, Takahata101 mentioned that these accusations had been driven by &quot;false and hurtful rumours&quot; circulating behind the scenes:&quot;It has become clear to me that this has been largely driven by false and hurtful rumours that have been circulated behind the scenes. I am aware of where this all originated and how it has spread.&quot;Furthermore, the VTuber stated that he was aware of the individual behind these allegations but chose not to escalate the matter publicly, citing the source’s emotional vulnerability and a desire to avoid causing them harm.That being said, on September 10, 2025, Takahata101 released an eight-page Google document detailing his &quot;Tumultuous Relationship with MistressDoomVT.&quot; The document was supported by a comment from the VTuber that read:&quot;I know I had originally said I wanted to protect this individual due to concern for her mental health. However, due to recent events and the fact that she has continued to use other creators to tell her story, via grotesque misrepresentation of the facts.&quot;Breaking down Takahata101's Google document addressing the allegations of sexual assault against him In the Google document, Takahata101 frames the situation as &quot;one of the saddest and most difficult periods&quot; of his life, especially considering that MistressDoomVT, also referred to as &quot;EJ,&quot; was someone he had an intimate relationship with:&quot;I have been hugely hurt by a wonderful person who I have loved for over 9 years. I have been the target of allegations, speculation, ill-informed judgment, and malicious rumour, all of which have been untrue, and which, fortunately, I do have the evidence to disprove.&quot;Further, he claimed that his sexual relationship with EJ was entirely consensual:&quot;I asked for consent for every sexual act, and she gave me consent – 3 separate consents for 3 separate acts.&quot; Images of MistressDoomVT posted on X (Images via @mistressdoomvt/X) Later, once Takahata101 returned to his hometown in Canada, he received a &quot;horrifying&quot; message from EJ, which featured allegations of sexual misconduct:&quot;...once I arrived back at my home, I was horrified to receive a message from her accusing me of sexual misconduct since she had been sedated and could not give consent.&quot;For context, during one of their sexual encounters, EJ was allegedly under the influence of sedatives to counter a panic attack. An excerpt from her accusation message reads:&quot;I was not in a good head space and you knew that, I was drugged up on sedatives for my panic attack, on a strong sleeping med and had mentioned multiple times that I wanted to be friends but you told me I hadn't just led you on had I and kept making advances the entire night and pushed for sex.&quot;&quot;Nothing about this case should be public&quot;: MistressDoomVT responds to Takahata101's Google document🔥Mistress Doom🔥 @mistressdoomvtLINKHello, this is the carer of MistressDoom, some of you know me as Jimmy, i am posting this brief statement on her account on her behalf so that she does not have to traumatise herself further, these are her words for now: &quot;Finally a chance to speak after a year and a bit ofNearly three hours after Takahata101's statement was released, MistressDoomVT shared a statement on X through her &quot;carer,&quot; Jimmy. In the statement, she mentioned how her allegations against Takahata were currently under police investigation and should not have been publicized:&quot;THIS IS AN ACTIVE POLICE INVESTIGATION. Nothing about this case should be public as it is in the hands of the police and actively being investigated. This has been a police case since August 2024. Taka publicly posting that document is a crime and breaks the sexual offences amendment act 1992...&quot; Throughout her post, she mentioned the police investigation and cited this as the reason for not sharing her side of the story publicly:&quot;I would love to be able to share my story and my evidence however, it has all been with the police since August 2024 onwards... Once again this is a POLICE CASE, none of this should be shown publicly and outing my name is a crime... Any posts that targeted the situation publicly were done against my will. If you made a post on my behalf you did not have my consent.&quot;As of this writing, neither party involved has released further statements.In other VTuber news, Hololive’s FUWAMOCO stated that they had big dreams and were never short on new ideas as they discussed the future, Holoearth, their move to Japan, and more in an exclusive interview.