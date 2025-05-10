"False and hurtful rumours": VTuber Takahata breaks silence regarding content creators distancing themselves from him

VTuber, voice actor, and Twitch streamer Takahata, also known as "Takahata101," has spoken out in response to a recent controversy involving him. On May 9, 2025, the content creator took to X to break his silence about how certain prominent figures were no longer collaborating with him and had distanced themselves from him. Takahata also stated that certain individuals had removed content featuring their past collaborations.

Ad

According to the VTuber, the situation was "largely driven" by false narratives and hurtful rumors that circulated behind the scenes. Claiming that he was aware of how these rumors and false narratives originated and spread, Takahata wrote:

"You may already be aware that, over the past few months, several creators have distanced themselves from me. Some have announced they will no longer collaborate on future content; others have even removed past collaborations from their platforms. It has become clear to me that this has been largely driven by false and hurtful rumours that have been circulated behind the scenes. I am aware of where this all originated and how it has spread."

Ad

Trending

Takahata also stated that he had consulted with legal counsel to create a dossier that "clearly identifies the falsehoods and substantiates the truth":

"While I have no desire to escalate matters or cause unnecessary distress, I have, with the guidance of legal and professional counsel, now compiled a dossier that clearly identifies the falsehoods and substantiates the truth with provable and independent evidence."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

VTuber Takahata announces hiatus from content creation in light of "false rumors" being spread about him

In his social media post, Takahata also stated that the allegations made against him were "simply untrue."

On March 10, 2025, a discussion surrounding VTubers cutting ties with Takahata arose on the r/VtuberDrama subreddit, with one netizen claiming that AliciaXLife had severed her association with Takahata.

Ad

Another Redditor, u/LowNefariousness7888, shared an announcement by an unnamed VTuber who claimed to have discovered "something" that they considered "beyond the pale and requiring the termination of all contact" with Takahata:

"I do not want to answer questions or hear discussion on this, so this will be the only time I speak on this matter. I have cut ties with Takahata, due to my discovery of something I consider to be beyond the pale and requiring the termination of all contact with him. Any content he posts involving me is done without my involvement and without my permission. I do not want to see discussion of this; Speculation on this will do nothing but harm. I kept silent on this until such a time as people I considered to be far more affected than I am to exercise their agency, but I also want to make sure people know where I stand"

Ad

Comment byu/maxim38 from discussion inVtuberDrama Expand Post

Ad

Stating that he knows the identity of the individual who spread allegations against him, the Twitch streamer wrote:

"I'm aware that the spread of this false narrative has been made possible by a lack of full context. But the allegations now being made and implied are simply untrue. Yes, I do know the identity of the original source, but I also am very aware of that individual’s emotional vulnerability, and I truly have no wish to do them harm. So, at this stage I do not intend to make their identity public or take further action of any kind. It’s my sincere hope this will never be necessary."

Ad

The VTuber then announced his hiatus from content creation:

"However, I have found this entire situation deeply difficult to process. So, after careful reflection, I’ve decided to take a significant step back from content creation for now. This has not been an easy decision, but I believe it is the right one for the time being."

Ad

Takahata started his Twitch channel in January 2011 and currently has over 142k followers. In addition to broadcasting Just Chatting content, the VTuber plays a variety of games, such as WWE 2K, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Sea of Thieves, and Final Fantasy XIV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More