What did F1nn5ter do? Exploring why Twitch streamer "got canceled"

British Minecraft YouTuber and streamer Jude &quot;F1nn5ter&quot; recently touched on a certain X post he released that caused controversy online. For context, Jude is a gender-fluid, bisexual content creator who initially gained traction for his cross-dressing and viral cosplays. On October 5, Jude went live on Twitch and addressed the backlash his recent post generated.The stream was later condensed into a nine-minute YouTube video titled &quot;I Got Cancelled on Twitter,&quot; posted on the F1nn5ter's official channel. The video opened up with the streamer saying:&quot;I have been cancelled on Twitter, and I do actually mean genuinely cancelled.&quot; Then, Jude referenced a now-deleted X post that featured the streamer dressed in a black latex dress with fishnet accessories and was captioned:&quot;Ready to infiltrate women's spaces.&quot;Later, after he received backlash, the caption was changed to &quot;men's spaces&quot; instead. Regarding the change, F1nn5ter said:&quot;Everyone's fine with 'men's' by the way. Not to become a right-wing grifter right now, but everyone was chill with 'men's'.&quot; (Timestamp - 0:25)He then explained that the initial caption went viral, attaining seven million views in three days. Later, after a few of his friends reached out, suggesting that he issue an apology, Jude decided to release a statement, apologizing, which, in his words, was &quot;one of the worst choices&quot;:&quot;One of the worst f**king choices, because what actually happens when you post an apology tweet is that people go, 'this f**ker did something wrong, let's see what else they've done wrong'.&quot; The apology was later taken down.F1nn5ter reacts to people calling him a &quot;sex trafficker&quot; on X View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing F1nn5ter's now-deleted apology, certain netizens brought to light an incident from 2022, where Jude and influencer Meowriza discussed paying for the latter's surgery. For context, the two seemingly had an agreement in place where if Meowriza posted explicit content online for a month straight, Jude would offer her $5,000 for surgery.Jude's rationale behind this was to motivate Meowriza to post and make money:&quot;I know Meowriza's best months on OF usually equate to like what, [15,000, 20,000]? She hadn't been posting for 3 months beforehand. ('I was struggling with posting. He knew if he offered me 5K, I would post every day and make more money. So, he signed a contract that if I post it every day, he would give me 5K at the end of the month. He said, &quot;I tricked you. You're not going to get it,' said Meowriza).&quot; (Timestamp - 3:00) F1nn5ter clarified that he was unable to pay Meowriza the $5,000 because, at the time, he had purchased a house. Ultimately, once he had the money, he mentioned that he &quot;immediately&quot; paid Meowriza as per his contractual obligations.This clip, being brought to light, added to the backlash, and some criticized Jude for pushing Meowriza to post sexually suggestive content online:&quot;People were still mad cuz they were like I can't believe you made her do OnlyF*ns. Are you are you insane?.. People see a clip and then go, 'that's true,' and then just say you're a sex trafficker and then not look into sh*t. What the f**k is Twitter?&quot; (Timestamp - 6:09)Overall, after some advice from YouTuber Pyrocynical, F1nn5ter calmed down:&quot;After a very long conversation [with Pyrocynical], I went, 'Uh, yeah, fine. I guess it's just me being silly and searching my name on things, and I shouldn't. I brought it to people's attention by apologizing and sh*t, and it was stupid.&quot; (Timestamp - 6:55) In other news, Minecraft YouTuber Skeppy was accused in mid-2025 by two community members, Csyre and Kaiya, of emotional abuse and grooming, allegations which rapidly gained traction before both accusers retracted their claims and deleted their posts.