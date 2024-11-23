What has MrBeast said in response to the recent allegations? Document shared by the YouTuber explored

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has finally responded to the allegations that have been leveled against him over the past few months. Earlier, DogPack404, a YouTuber and an ex-employee of Jimmy's posted two lengthy videos in which he made several allegations against the YouTuber. This included accusations of faking his videos, hiring a sexual predator, conducting illegal lottery giveaways, and so on.

Today (November 23, 2024), MrBeast provided a full-length document of an investigation while responding to these allegations.

Exploring MrBeast's response to the allegations

Response to the use of CGI

Firstly, MrBeast addressed the allegations of the usage of CGI in his videos. Jimmy explained that while he does use CGI, his videos are real. According to him, the technology is only used to "touch up" the footage:

"For example, here’s a claim that DogPack404 made of an explosion claiming it wasn't real. It was real. We just touched it up in post."

Comparison of the edited and raw footage (Image via MrBeast)

Responding to Beast Philanthropy

Another allegation from DogPack404's videos centered around some of the donations or activities by Beast Philanthropy being staged. In response, Jimmy shared a screenshot of a transaction showing him transferring $1 million.

Proof provided for the transaction of $1 million (Image via MrBeast)

Response to conducting illegal lotteries

Jimmy also addressed the allegations of conducting illegal lottery giveaways. During an interview with Oompaville, he stated:

"I don't think we did, I have people look into it, trying to pull the footage and figure it out."

Jimmy also shared a link to a refund portal, for anyone who wished to request for a refund. Users can click here to go to the refund page.

Response to insider trading

Earlier this month, Stephen "Coffeezilla" released a video alleging that MrBeast had engaged in insider trading. During his interview today (November 23, 2024), Jimmy denied the accusations, stating:

"It was (his Crypto Wallet) managed by the fund. So I wasn't the one managing the wallet. I've never had access to the wallet, I've never done the buying and selling in that wallet."

Response to unethical business practices

Another allegation MrBeast addressed was the possibility of unethical practices in relation to his Feastables business. The accusations included him potentially using child labor to source cocoa. Jimmy stated that he has all the necessary certifications to refute these claims:

"Not only 100% of Feastables' beans Fair Trade Certified but 100% of them, we also pay a Living Income Reference Price. This is why it's hilarious that people are claiming we unethically sourced our cocoa. Everyone who said I used slave labor, I hope you delete your videos because you were spreading severe disinformation."

Jimmy also shared a couple of pictures from his visit to a Ghanaian cocoa farm as evidence:

MrBeast visits Ghanaian cocoa farm (Image via MrBeast)

Read the entire document here.

MrBeast also discussed the possibility of suing DogPack404, labeling the allegations as misinformation. He stated that these claims had caused financial damage to his company.

